Watch WI vs SA Stream Live Cricket Match on FanCode Streaming Online





New Delhi: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as the West Indies will close the horns against South Africa in the final T20I of the five-game series. The two teams have played quality cricket in their first four games and the series is currently at 2-2. The final clash will be very crucial for both teams to boost their morale for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. West Indies are well equipped with all their star players such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. On the other hand, South Africa is going through a rejuvenating period under new captain Temba Bavuma. The Proteas have a very deadly bowling attack with quality spacers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. They also have a high quality T20 spinning specialist in Tabrez Shamsi. Here are the details of when and where to watch the 5th T20I West Indies vs South Africa Match Live Streaming Cricket Online and On Television. Also Read – India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Cricket 3rd ODI: Preview, Likely Playing 11s, Prediction – Where To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Live Stream Match Online, TV Broadcast SONY TEN 1 When is the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match? The 5th T20I match between the West Indies and South Africa will be played on Saturday 3rd July. Also Read – West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket 4th T20I: When & Where To Watch WI vs SA Match Online & On TV What are the timings of the West Indies and South Africa 5th T20I match? The 5th T20I match between the West Indies and South Africa kicks off at 11:30pm IST. Also Read – WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Likely to play XIs for West Indies vs South Africa, 23:30 IST, July 1 Where will the 5th T20I match between the West Indies and South Africa be played? The 5th T20I match between the West Indies and South Africa will be played at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium’. Which TV channel is broadcasting the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match? The 5th T20I match between the West Indies and South Africa will not be televised in India. Where can you live stream the West Indies and South Africa 5th T20I match? The West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. What are the rosters for the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match? West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Kevin Sinclair South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan

