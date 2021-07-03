Tennis Wimbledon 2021 ‘Man I hurt’ Nick Kyrgios to fight on





Nick Kyrgios says his body is aching after playing for the fourth day in a row, but he is confident he can go all the way at Wimbledon this year. On the eve of his third round match against the brilliant young Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, Kyrgios was lively enough to play – and win – a lively mixed doubles three-setter on Friday for an hour and a half alongside Venus Williams. When asked how he was holding up after four straight days of competitive action after his five-month hiatus, he admitted, “Man, I’m in pain.” Nick Kyrgios from Australia. TPN/Getty Images “Physically, I’m actually getting out of bed and having a hard time. I just got a full body massage. Obviously, this sport requires a lot of preparation and training. “It’s a physical week. I’m doing my best. I’m trying to eat right, I’m trying to get some rest, I’m trying to recover as much as possible and stay hydrated. I’m doing the right things. My body is holding together now. “But yeah, I’m definitely in pain. I certainly wouldn’t feel that way in the year I made quarters (2014), my body was so used to it. Again, I’m okay with that. I’ve had enough, I guess, to go on. “I think I definitely feel better mentally knowing that my body can still handle the whole distance, I can still play the level and back up too. So I feel good mentally.” Kyrgios takes second at No. 1 Court, where he defeated young French star Ugo Humbert in his epic five-set return that spanned two days, and he insists he will be the underdog against the 20-year-old. “It’s a very intriguing match-up. I’ve always been a huge fan of FAA. I think he has the platform and the game to make this sport really exciting again. “I love watching him play. He beat Roger (Federer) a few weeks ago. So I think his game is great. He plays big. He supports himself. “And tactically I’m going to do the same things. I’m going to serve big and play big. If it’s enough, it’s enough. If not, too good.” “I have nothing but respect for him. He is a great player. One day he will become a grand slam champion, I am sure, and he is going to do some special things. “I’m not seeded. I’m going into that game as an underdog. But there are people who expect me to win. That’s just the weight I carry, and that’s exactly what it is. “Yes, I’m looking forward to it. It will be a great challenge.”

