Weekly Question: Expanding the Game Edition

The NHL is known for being resistant to change and hostile to newcomers. Hockey culture values ​​history and tradition, as evidenced by the way the media reacts whenever two original six teams play against each other. In recent years, the league has tried to grow the game, which has mainly involved expanding into non-traditional hockey markets and inviting pop stars to perform at events. I think it’s safe to say that the reception of these efforts to grow the game hasn’t been great, which is a shame because social media has really shown how much talent and creativity there is in the hockey community. The NHL’s apparent latest blunder was: hiring a young TikTok star as a voice for the fans.

I recognize that since I don’t use TikTok much and haven’t been in high school for a while, I may not be the best judge of whether a TikTok star is attractive to The Youths, but I don’t quite understand this rental. This boy looks like he was made in a factory for TikTok stars, and all he seems to do on his page is stare into the camera and sometimes missync. It’s very unpleasant. He also has a podcast with Dave Portnoy and works a lot with Barstool which is just great. It’s so great.

However, this got me thinking about what the NHL could actually do to appeal to The Youths. I’m well aware that hockey’s main audience is people in roughly the same demographics as this TikTok guy, so on some level it makes sense to team up with, say, Barstool, to get those white guys on those who like sports but not hockey. However, it’s really frustrating to see this league constantly refusing to be right to attempt to reach new demographics.

I don’t have any delusions about how much hockey actually appeals to people who aren’t white men. I am well aware that I am engaged in hockey fandom in a bubble. But the point is, I purposely built that bubble for myself, because before I discovered hockey blogs, my experiences with hockey fans were almost universally awful. To this day, when I tell people I have a hockey blog, I most often get shock and confusion. Most people assume that as a female hockey blogger, I have to face gamergate levels of harassment on a daily basis. I don’t, thankfully, but this is the kind of reputation hockey has. I’ve also met many women who told me they would never have become involved in hockey fandom if it weren’t for the relatively diverse and inclusive community that exists online. I feel like maybe, I don’t know, the NHL could try to make something like this happen more often.

Here’s a fun fact that some of you may not have heard of: Men’s hockey fanfiction is one of the biggest fandoms on the world’s largest fanfiction website, Archive of Our Own. It currently stands at 13,285 fanfics. By comparison, men’s soccer is at 16,662, figure skating at 4,919, baseball at 1,185, and men’s basketball at 454. There is more fanfiction about men’s hockey players on AO3 than about The hunger Games, Anne of Green Gables, pirates of the caribbean, and – brace yourself – twilight, just to name a few examples. That’s without even counting the fanfics published on tumblr, wattpad, or any other fanfiction website (and yes, the numbers for some of these other, non-sports fandoms would be a lot higher if I counted other fanfiction websites, yet) .

Now you may be wondering, why do so many people write fanfiction about hockey players? And why don’t they write about other sports? I personally don’t deal with this particular side of hockey fandom, but I know enough to tell you that there are two explanations.

The first is a popular webcomic called Please check!, which started on Tumblr in 2013 and ended in Spring 2020. The webcomic followed the adventures of a fictional college hockey team. It was aimed at people who didn’t know much about hockey, with frequent interludes to explain the rules of the game, or little-known hockey jargon, or fun parts of hockey culture. It focused on the weirder aspects of the game, such as nicknames and hockey flow, and had a strong theme of found family, as well as a romantic plot between two of the players. This webcomic was huge on Tumblr during its run, gaining a huge fan base mostly made up of people who previously had no interest in hockey at all. To this day, many Tumblr users will joke about how everything they know about hockey comes from Please check!. Many of those fans got so into webcomic that they followed hockey and, in many cases, read or write fanfiction about real hockey players. To this day, a significant portion of the online hockey community comes out Please check!, and while I have my own take on true fanfiction, I have to say that the fanfiction folks have made hockey fandom a much nicer place.

The other reason – and I’m a little less aware of this – is that One Direction fan fiction was really big around the same time hockey fan fiction started blowing up, and a lot of the people who read One Direction fan fiction started reading hockey fan fiction. read and ended up in hockey.

I bring this up because this is an example of the NHL accidentally reaching an entirely new audience. Obviously there is something about hockey that is fun and appealing to people who aren’t necessarily in the NHL target audience. The NHL’s online fanbase has become very diverse in recent years, both because of the people who come over from Tumblr and fanfiction, and because those newcomers to hockey fandom make hockey fandom welcome more marginalized people. Hockey is fun and weird and the fandom is full of people who appreciate it.

I can also confidently say that blogs like Silver Seven, Welcome To Your Karlsson Years and BonksMullet (RIP) have all made me a bigger hockey fan. I didn’t start watching every regular season game of Sens until I got invested in reading game recaps and scrolling through funny live tweets. I’ve seen a lot of people invest more in Sens hockey because of the online community – people who (sorry) probably wouldn’t have achieved such a passion for the game with just the marketing efforts of Sens and the NHL. I think there’s a real market for hockey content that’s a little off the beaten track — things like fancams, or bRian5or6-esque shitposts, or game recaps that are more comedic than serious. People like Josh Richards can draw on the NHL’s established fanbase, but is that fanbase really going anywhere? Isn’t the intention to reach new fans? Couldn’t people like the countless fancam creators and twitter personalities and bloggers I’ve come across in my time as a hockey blogger better advise the NHL to attract young people?

Not to be the bearer of bad news either, but hockey won’t become more popular than football or basketball by trying to appeal to the same audience. Maybe it’s time to try something new and see if they reach a completely different audience.

So here’s my question for all of you: what do you think the NHL should do to grow the game? What kinds of measures do you think would actually make NHL hockey more appealing to The Youths and other groups traditionally not served by the leagues’ marketing and outreach?