Sharath Kamal takes his 2020 Tokyo Olympics training to the lawn





With the Tokyo Olympics just 20 days away, Sharath Kamal decided to take his training to the lawn. The top table tennis player, on his way to his fourth Olympics, will likely compete in his last quadrennial event ever. That is why he leaves no stone untouched. Sharath Kamal shared a video of him training on a lawn on Friday. The 23-second video shows the rower doing cardio with a partner. Training outside today with some exercises in the lawn! Gravel continues! Sharath Kamal caption. Sharath Kamal became the first Indian paddler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in May after beating Pakistani Muhammad Rameez at the Asian Qualifiers in Doha. He was then joined by compatriot Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. In women’s singles, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics. Sharath Kamal nominated for Khel Ratna Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has nominated Sharath Kamal for the Rajiv Gandhu Khel Ratna award. In 2019, he had become India’s first paddler to receive the Padma Shri. READ: Sharath Kamal in perfect shape, both technically and mentally, for Tokyo Olympics, says brother Rajath Sharath Kamal, the current number 32 in the world, is an eight-time Commonwealth Games medalist, including four golds. However, his biggest achievement came in 2018, when he won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta. He became India’s first-ever table tennis player to medal in the continental event. READ: Olympics ki Aasha: How Manika Batra lives the table tennis dreamd He also won a mixed doubles bronze alongside Manika Batra to end the Asian Games campaign on a high note. Table tennis schedule for Tokyo 2020 Olympics The table tennis events begin on July 24 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. It will be an eleven-day competition, with each day divided into three parts. The first half is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:45 PM Japanese Standard Time. In India it is 5:30 am. The second half is from 2:15 PM to 5:15 PM JST, while the last half starts from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM JST. READ: G. Sathiyan talks about his special connection to Japan that will boost his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics However, it is worth noting that the timing of the event will be different on some days of the event. Log in to reply









