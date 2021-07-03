Lightning on cusp of rare Stanley Cup sweep, but there’s still ‘work to do’ in Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning is one win away from the first team in 23 years to win the Stanley Cup final, but good luck trying to see them that far ahead.

“We’ve obviously put ourselves in a good position, but fourth is the hardest to get,” defender Victor Hedman said Friday, after the Lightning defeated the Canadiens 6-3 in Game 3 in Montreal. “We have to do everything we can to win the next game and then think about it. We have more work to do and we are not satisfied.”

The Lightning, who has yet to follow against Montreal, now have a 3-0 lead in the series – which usually bodes well. In the more than 100-year history of the NHL, only four teams have come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven playoff series, while 195 have gone on to win. The only team to come back from 3-0 in the Stanley Cup final was the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs over the Detroit Red Wings.

“Every time you get this close, you really feel it,” said veteran striker Tyler Johnson. “I think if you win last year, you want to win even more. I think everyone thinks that way, and we’re really excited. But there’s a lot more to do.”

Tampa Bay jumped to a 1-0 lead, just 1:52 in the first period, when defender Jan Rutta scored on a long shot past a heavily screened Carey Price. Less than two minutes later, Hedman scored on the power play. The Canadiens were doomed in the second period after the Lightning scored another pair of goals in under two minutes.

It was the second time Price had conceded five or more goals and his final save rate dropped to .835 — after posting a save rate of .931 or better in each of the first three rounds.

“I can definitely play better,” said 33-year-old Price, who will be seen on this stage for the first time in his 14-year career. “It’s just not good enough so far.”

The Canadiens entered the Finals as a heavy underdog, as the team with the lowest points percentage (.527) even qualified for the playoffs this year. And they promise not to give up now.

“We didn’t stop all year no matter what was said,” said Canadiens center Phillip Danault. “When it was 3-1 in Toronto, we didn’t stop. And I can guarantee you that no one in the team is going to stop now.”

The Canadiens have had their fair share of setbacks during the regular season, including the resignation of coach Claude Julien and a shutdown following a COVID-19 outbreak, as well as in the post-season. Friday marked the return of interim coach Dominique Ducharme after being quarantined for 14 days following positive COVID-19 tests.

However, the current situation stings – especially as the Canadiens know they dominated Game 2, by a plus-20 shot difference, and lost anyway.

“We believe we can play against these guys,” said Montreal forward Brendan Gallagher. “We believe it since Game 1. We just haven’t shown it enough – not for the full 60 minutes. We’ve had sparks where everything we’ve talked about, everything we’ve done has worked, but there’s just flaws in it.” our game and we play too good a hockey team. They’re deep everywhere. They’ll make you pay.”

Game 4 is in Montreal on Monday, and the Stanley Cup will be at the Bell Center. If Tampa Bay win, it would be the first time a team has won the Stanley Cup final since the Red Wings knocked out the Washington Capitals in four games in 1998.

In that span, three NBA Finals and six World Series have ended in sweeps.

The Lightning are already making their mark in the NHL history books for the past two pandemic-altered seasons. They can win two Stanley Cups in nine months (previously, the shortest period between two championships by one team was 358 days, set by the Canadiens in 1968 and 1969). Meanwhile, Hedman became the first player in league history to score a goal in all 12 calendar months.

One of the stars of Friday’s game was Johnson – who was granted a waiver by the Lightning earlier this year, seeking his $5 million cap hit. Johnson scored two goals on Friday. Lightning coach Jon Cooper and Johnson have been together for 10 years now, which the coach called “crazy to think about.”

“I’m really happy with the win,” said Cooper. “Maybe I’m happier for Tyler Johnson.”

Cooper said last year’s Cup run felt like the first day of school with all the new faces – including Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, two major trade deadline takeovers, and newcomers Kevin Shattenkirk, Zach Bogosian and Patrick Maroon, who played key roles throughout the season. . This year, Cooper said, feels like the last day.

“We don’t know what our team will be like next year when we’re all back together,” Cooper helps. “There’s been some crazy circumstances to keep this team together and these guys understand that, they know that and they know very well what they can do for themselves if they can somehow get another win.”