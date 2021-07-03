SLC responds to Ranatungas insult on our cricket commentary ahead of the India series





From July 13, Sri Lanka and India will participate in three T20Is and as many ODIs. For the tour, the Men in Blue decided to give their fringe players the chance to show their mettle at the highest level. The visitors have named six uncapped players in their 20-man roster, captained by Shikhar Dhawan, as another team gears up for the five-game Test series against England. However, it annoyed Arjuna Ranatunga that India left out quite a few of their key players for the Lanka tour. The captain who won the 1996 World Cup called India a second string team and said playing against them is a cinch insult to Sri Lankan cricket. This is a second rate Indian team and their coming here is an insult to our cricket. I blame the current government for agreeing to play with them because of television marketing needs, Ranatunga had said. Sri Lanka wary of Team India’s strength In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has responded to Ranatungas’ comments, stating that India has a strong squad at their disposal and cannot be called a second-rate team. Sri Lanka Cricket would like to announce that despite claims from various parties as reported in the media, India’s National White-Ball team currently touring Sri Lanka is a strong squad, SLC was quoted as saying in a statement, India Today reported. Out of the 20-man India squad, 14 players have represented India in all formats or in one form or another. (Test, ODI or T20i), and not a second-rate team, as claimed, added to the report. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Chakravarthy and Chetan Sakariya are the six unlimited players in the Indian squad. Chakravarthy was part of a number of national squads but missed out due to fitness issues. He earned the call-up after performing well for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). All matches of the Sri Lanka tour will be played at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Lankans are currently in England competing in a bilateral ODI and T20I series against the hosts. After losing the T20Is 0-3, they follow the ODI series 0-2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.100mbsports.com/slc-responds-to-ranatungas-insult-to-our-cricket-comment-before-india-series-eng/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos