Sports
Staff Picks: College Football Legends Who Would Have Landed Approval Deals If NIL Rules Were Enacted
NCAA amateurism is dead. On Thursday, July 1, several states across the country opened the floodgates for name, image, and likeness (NIL) laws to come into effect, finally allowing college athletes to monetize their brands. Players such as Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and many others in multiple sports have already signed endorsement agreements or registered their personal marks. The list of athletes, including high school students, will only grow as the NCAA awaits the arrival of federal NIL legislation in the coming months.
The change is drastic, but it is still a long time coming. And it’s hard to look at this monumental shift without thinking of the countless college athletes who have come before and should have benefited from their NIL. With that in mind, our college soccer team made their pick for the former superstar players who would land the endorsement deals if there had been NIL laws in their day.
Obviously that list is much longer than we can sift through here, but these players would without a doubt have been perfect candidates in their day.
Oklahoma LB Brian Bosworth
One of the best linebackers in college football history was also the most complete brand the sport could ever see, even in the NIL era, from the aggressive and dominant defensive play to his hair and the epic “NCAA” shirt during the Orange Bowl after being banned from the game for a positive steroid test. De Boz had no endorsements, but he was a non-stop endorsement of brazen living, and that’s a trend that seems to connect generations. His ability to perform has been proven with his acting career, and his Oklahoma-Texas roots would have made him an easy choice for NIL opportunities both locally and nationally. — Chip Patterson
You mean to tell me that a man who, in multiple sports, was branded “Prime Time” and “Neon Deion”…who had a rap music career…whose alter ego is “Leon Sandcastle”…not thrive under the NIL laws? Dear reader, dare I say there is no endorsement deal that Sanders wouldn’t have accepted if the amateurism laws hadn’t been thrown out the window when he crushed it in the state of Florida. Sanders was an incredible athlete in football and baseball, but he was (and still is) just as much of a giant on multiple media, gaming and sports platforms. I mean, Jackson State is now a headline grabber thanks to him. When we came up with this topic early in the week, I couldn’t think of a single ex-university player better suited as an answer. — Ben Kercheval
Remember, Tim Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2012 season, and yet that didn’t stop him from playing a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars this summer. Remember, before this opportunity, Tebow was able to convince MLB teams to give him a shot as a baseball player, despite not having played baseball since his junior year of high school. He went on to play 306 minor league games over four seasons, while occasionally taking time off to fulfill his media duties, playing in the Mets organization before retiring. Why was Tebow given these opportunities? Because he’s not just Tim Tebow, he’s Tim Tebow: The All-American Boy. Now imagine what Tebow could have done with that brand if he could have benefited from it while still in college and won national titles and Heisman trophies in Florida. — Tom Fornell
Johnny Manziel may have benefited more from his name, image and likeness than any player in college football history due to the intensity of his stardom during the time he played. Manziel’s rise came just after Texas A&M’s move to the SEC and at a time when social media use exploded nationally. Instead of using his Twitter account to talk about how he couldn’t wait to get out of College Station, Manziel could have used it to raise money.
As it turned out, Manziel was a bit of an entrepreneur anyway, even if it was against the rules. He recently admitted that he…horrible atrocityof signatures in an interview with Barstool Sports. Had Manziel played in the NIL era, he could have made exponentially more than the estimated $33,000 he collected with his signature after his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign. The man didn’t need a business empire around him to build his brand. He was just Johnny Football, and you better believe Johnny Football would have left the college game a millionaire — and probably in a much better headspace — had he not been subject to NCAA rules that seem archaic as of July 1. — David Cobb
USC RB Reggie Bush
Reggie Bush owned Los Angeles in the mid-2000s. Of course he won the Heisman Trophy, and that’s all well and good. But Bush transcended the sports world and became an entertainment icon so successful that he had Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell and countless other stars from across the entertainment spectrum on the sidelines to watch him set the opponent’s defenses on fire. This, of course, was at a time when the city didn’t have an NFL team and those entertainment icons owned Hollywood. Bush’s cash flow as a college football player would dwarf the value of the house his parents got, eventually banning him from the program and forcing him to return his Heisman trophy. — Barrett Sallee
