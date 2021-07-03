South Shields ice hockey player becomes first British player drafted to National Women’s Hockey League

A Tyneside ice hockey player has made history by becoming the first British player to be called up to the National Womens Hockey League (NWHL).

Casey Traill will play in one of the top two professional women’s leagues in North America after being drafted by the Buffalo Beauts in the fifth round.

The 22-year-old from South Shields began her career in the United Kingdom playing for Newcastle, Whitley, Billingham and Kingston.

And today she spoke about her pride in representing British hockey after her momentous performance in the US.

Read more: Council leader denounces ‘foolish’ campaign to rename airport ‘Newcastle Sunderland International’

Casey said: “It is an absolute honor to have the opportunity to be drafted for every team in the NWHL.

“It’s certainly been a long journey for me, but I couldn’t be prouder to represent British hockey on such a large platform.”

Casey became interested in hockey as a young child after watching the sport with her family during vacations to North America.

But when she was nine years old, her mother took her to a game at home in Newcastle, where she was approached by someone who told her she “looked like a hockey player”.

After the comment, she decided to join a hockey club, which was the beginning of an incredible career for Casey.

Her career spans 19 appearances for GB Under-18 Women as a junior and she is now an established international, winning 18 caps for Great Britain Women to date since she made her debut in 2016.







(Image: Ice Hockey UK)



Casey said, “Hockey has never felt like work, it’s just something I do for fun.

I’m so glad I made it into something I love to do.”

Casey decided to continue her hockey career by moving to Ontario, Canada in 2015 to join the Ontario Hockey Academy.

And after graduating from the academy in 2017, she moved to Vermont to study kinesiology and sports therapy at Castleton University.

Casey combined college and hockey by icing on the cake for Castleton University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) competition in North America.

She played nearly 100 games in four years before graduating in May.

Casey said: “My aim is to inspire other British players to keep playing and push the boundaries, even if they think no one is looking our way, because you never know when or how your opportunity will come.

“I may be the first British woman to be called up, but I’m sure I won’t be the last.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds, not just for me, but for the other British players to follow.”

She added: “I am extremely grateful to Buffalo for taking a chance on me and I hope I can live up to them both on and off the ice in the future.

“I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without the love and continued support of my family, friends and coaches and I look forward to hopefully continuing to make them proud.”