I have two jobs so I don’t live below the poverty line in addition to being able to compete as a world class athlete.

It’s disheartening to dream big because if you fall short, it feels like everything around you is collapsing… while the world watches.

After fleeing my country, I had to rebuild my life and raise my children while continuing to compete.

Growing up without role models of athletes who resemble me in race or ability is an uphill battle, so I have to forge my own path.

—————————-

These are just some of the experiences I’ve heard from the countless female Olympians and Paralympians I’ve worked with over the past year in my role as host of the Flame bearers podcasting. While we often put our world’s best athletes on a pedestal, they face very real challenges every day and don’t get the media attention they deserve. As a result, the spectators and fans are missing out, because we don’t hear and see all the experiences; we are currently only getting a piece of the pie.

Despite all the challenges and changes of the past year, the best athletes in the world have adapted very quickly. If they can handle the blows, they can teach many of us a thing or two about adapting to change. Here are my top 10 takeaways from these incredible women.

When things don’t go according to plan, because they often won’t, being part of making things better instead of waiting for someone else to fix the problem. When Indian Para Badminton World Champion Manasi Joshi lost her leg in a car accident, she went straight into problem-solving mode. As she bled on the road, surrounded by onlookers, she called for help and gave orders that ultimately saved her life. There is no second chance at life, so make your time your own. The only person who can pigeonhole you is you. Nigerian basketball player Ezinne Kalu was tired of always being considered the basketball player – and for good reason, as she was the Afrobasket Most Valuable Player of 2019. That said, she wanted to be known for more than just her skills on the field. the field, so she became an entrepreneur and launched her own cosmetics company. Ezinne took out some of the haters in the process.

To change effectively, you don’t always want to be the loudest, but sometimes you want to be the smartest. People often think of leaders as the loud-mouthed extroverts, but there are huge benefits to different types of leaders, including the quieter introverts. Captain Becky Sauerbrunn has been the rock of the United States women’s national soccer team for the past eight years, but because she’s not the loudest, she’s often overlooked from outsiders’ perspectives. She is the glue of this powerhouse team and her teammates recognize it.

Focus on what you can control and forget the rest. There is so much uncertainty in our world right now; work on what you have control over, then let go of everything else. Danish rower Ida Jacobsen continued to emphasize this point in how she stayed focused during the pandemic.

Nigerian basketball star Ezinne Kalu also runs a cosmetics company Getty Images

Realize that Olympians and Paralympians are people too: we tend to put them on pedestals and see them as Greek goddesses, but they need our help, just like everyone else. As Grace Stone, sister of the USA’s top-ranked saber fencer Eliza Stone said, “Olympians may need a check-in and they may need a phone call. They’re going through the exact same things we all are. If you have elite athletes in your life, make them human. Check in just like you would any other friend.”

Don’t feel bad for yourself if you’re different. Use it as a force and clear the way for future people like yours. As a child, American para swimmer Sophia Herzog was never allowed to throw a pity party for herself. On the contrary, her parents “never felt sorry for” [her] and they wouldn’t allow it [her] feel sorry for [herself]She fed her frustration into action for positive change.

Sport has the ability to bridge dividing lines and heal wounds, especially if the athletes are conscious of their time and comments. Iranian gold medalist Zahra Nemati took the opportunity to work with me on the one-year anniversary of the death of General Qasem Soleimani. She did this because she believes that sport has the potential to bring people and nations together. Our nations – Iran and the US – were on the brink of war when I produced her episode, and so our collaboration meant that much more.

Being the best in the world doesn’t mean you’re always serious. American mountain biker Lea Davison is one of the most cheerful people I have ever met. That said, if she’s at the start, I know I’d recoil under her gaze. I always had the impression that top athletes were all serious, but when they’re not competing, many of our world’s top athletes, like Davison, like to laugh.

Zahra Nemati was the first-ever woman in Iran to win a Paralympic gold medal Getty Images

If you have a life expectancy of 18, you live every day to the fullest. Live that way without hearing that your days are numbered. Chilean table tennis player Tamara Leonelli was born with spina bifida and is now five years older than her life expectancy; she is the first Chilean table tennis player to win gold at the Parapan American Games and is gearing up to win gold in Tokyo. Leonelli’s ability to seize every moment is her magic.