Nats Calls Up Another Infielder, Schwarber Wins Player of the Month

With Trea Turner’s left middle finger is getting better but not fast enough to let him play tonight, and with an MRI of Jordy Mercer’s right quadriceps with a muscle strain, the nationals were again faced with the prospect of entering the field without enough real infielders on their roster. On Thursday they had no choice but to start backup catcher Alex Avila on second base. Tonight they have a real infielder in the lineup, albeit one who wasn’t really on anyone’s radar.

Humberto Arteaga, a 27-year-old with a .227 batting average with Triple-A Rochester, had his contract bought by the Nationals and will start for them tonight as a shortstop against the Dodgers.

“We needed someone right away, so he was the man,” said manager Davey Martinez during his pregame Zoom session with reporters. “He can help us play in multiple positions, but he’s played shortstop and he’s done well. We need him, and he was here with us in Triple-A, so we raised him.”

Coming out of their organizational infield depth chart, the Nationals finally landed on Arteaga after having to transition Luis Garca, Carter Kieboom, Adrin Sanchez and Jackson Cluff, all of whom are injured.

Kieboom’s injury appears to have started in recent days and appears to be serious. Martinez had no details other than it being the back of his knee. He felt something snap. That’s really all I know.”

The club found themselves in this precarious situation after both Turner and Mercer were injured in Wednesday’s 15-6 win over the Rays. Turner blocked his finger as he slipped into third base on the triple that secured the third cycle of his career, and while the team’s star shortstop may not be on the injured list, he’s still at least a day or two away. of playing again.

Turner made some light throws into the outfield earlier this afternoon, but failed to catch the throws back trying to protect his gloved hand.

“That’s the first thing he really did today,” Martinez said. “Now he’s going back to get some treatments for it. The biggest is the swelling. It’s still quite swollen, so we need to get that swelling down.”

Mercer needed an MRI on his quadriceps this morning, and although Martinez said he felt 75 to 80 percent healthy, the results revealed a strain that put him on the 10-day injured list, earning him a spot on the active roster for Arteaga. opened. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Arteaga, the Nationals placed minor league righthander Steven Fuentes on the 60-day IL with a shoulder load.

And so, tonight, the team starts at shortstop Arteaga, who has 41 games of Major League experience, hitting .197 with zero homeruns, four RBI’s and a .487 OPS for the Royals in 2019. After playing in his native Venezuela over the winter. , he signed a minor league contract with the Nationals and in 29 games between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg hit .227 with two home runs, 11 RBIs and a .576 OPS.

Arteaga is in the lineup tonight for the Nationals against the defending World Series champions. Who will be there on Saturday evening and beyond will be decided later.

“Right now you have to weave and bob and trust the rest of your players to do their job,” Martinez said. ‘That’s all we can do. We’ll sort things out. We feel like we can compete today, and that’s basically the bottom line. Just go out and join in.”

* Kyle Schwarber’s record-setting June earned him National League Player of the Month honors, it was announced today.

Schwarber set a club record for homeruns in one month with 16 homeruns, including seven in the first inning. He led the National League in home runs, RBIs (30), slugging percentage (0.760), and OPS (1.122). Remarkably, he didn’t hit his first homerun of the month until June 12.

He is the first National to win the Player of the Month title since Ryan Zimmerman in April 2017.