Howard County Government: Howard County Hosts Nation’s Largest Youth Cricket League Tournament





2-7-2021 Howard County Executive Calvin Ball hosted the opening ceremony of the 8-year National Youth Cricket League (NYCL) tournament.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD Howard County Executive Calvin Ball hosted the opening ceremony of the 8-year National Youth Cricket League (NYCL) tournament. 93 teams compete in the event from across the region and country, with participants from as far afield as Arizona and Southern California. The games started this morning and will continue until July 12. Photos of the event can befound here.(link is external) ELLICOTT CITY, MD Howard County Executive Calvin Ball hosted the opening ceremony of the National Youth Cricket League (NYCL) 8th Annual Tournament. 93 teams compete in the event from across the region and country, with participants from as far afield as Arizona and Southern California. The games started this morning and will last until July 12. Photos of the event can be found here.(link is external)

Our improved and expanded facilities at Schooley Mill Park are part of our efforts to make Howard County a national destination for the great game of cricket. Welcoming the great NYCL tournament to Howard County, a tournament with 350 participating teams and nearly 1,750 participating players since its inception, is proof that these efforts are paying off. I’m so glad Howard County is partnering with this event, and for those who love cricket in Howard County, I want to assure you that this is just the beginning.

Our improved and expanded facilities at Schooley Mill Park are part of our efforts to make Howard County a national destination for the great game of cricket. Welcoming the great NYCL tournament to Howard County, a tournament with 350 participating teams and nearly 1,750 participating players since its inception, is proof that these efforts are paying off. I’m so glad Howard County is partnering with this event, and for those who love cricket in Howard County, I want to assure you that this is just the beginning. Calvin Ball

Howard County Executive Schooley Mill Park is home to Howard County’s first regulated cricket ground. The field and the multi-purpose field were constructed in 2013. Last November, the extensive field and cricket pitch project at Schooley Mill Park was completed, expanding the artificial cricket pitch from 108 linear feet to 450 feet in size. The multifunctional lawn has recently been expanded by approximately 80 square meters and has been re-landscaped. “Today we are joined at Schooley Mill Park by cricketers from as far away as California,”said Director of Recreation & Parks A. RaulDelerme. “Cricket is a great activity, both socially and physically, and we are proud to continue our support for the Howard County cricket community. Good luck to each of the teams competing today!” “We are honored to host the National Youth Cricket League tournament in Howard County and are excited for the games to begin,”saidFalgunPatel, president of Howard County’s Youth Cricket League. “We’ve built a great community of cricketers and fans here in Howard County, and we’re excited to host teams from across the country to this tournament,”said Muralicpadmanaban, founder and president of the Howard County Cricket League. Schooley Mill Park is home to Howard County’s first regulated cricket ground. The field and the multi-purpose field were constructed in 2013. Last November, the extensive field and cricket pitch project at Schooley Mill Park was completed, expanding the artificial cricket pitch from 108 linear feet to 450 feet in size. The multifunctional lawn has recently been expanded by approximately 80 square meters and has been re-landscaped. This press release was produced by the Howard County government. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/maryland/ellicottcity/howard-county-government-howard-county-hosts-nations-largest-youth-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos