LSU Football’s Derek Stingley Has a Chance to Be Among the Most Profitable NIL Athletes

As the NCAA board of directors approves one of the biggest changes in college sports history, the new name, image and likeness rules will allow student athletes to capitalize on their popularity in their revered sports.

For LSU, this gives Derek Stingley Jr. a potential top five in next year’s NFL Draft, the chance to maximize his marketability as one of the most talented players in college football. Gymnastics Olivia Dunne and basketball player Shareef O’Neal will follow only among the most profitable on social media.

But Stingley Jr.’s versatility on the football field is attracting the attention of football fans across the country, as the speedy cornerback also thrives as a punt returner, with rumors circulating that he may be shooting shots with a wide receiver this year.

While Stingley Jr. Entering his junior campaign for the Tigers, he will have the chance to wear the infamous No. 7 shirt this coming season. From a marketing perspective, the chance to take advantage of one of the most coveted jerseys for LSU will provide significant financial compensation.

Wearing the number 7 doesn’t just prove how talented Stingley Jr. on the football field, but it also shows how respected he is in the locker room as one of the most disciplined players in this LSU group.

“Derek deserves to follow in the footsteps of some of the great players in LSU history by wearing the number 7 shirt,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement from the school. “Derek is an outstanding young man from here in Baton Rouge who represents our program with great character and a desire to make everyone around him better.”

The fact that LSU appears to be on board and very lenient with its logo and branding for its student athletes will only benefit someone like Stingley. Stingley Jr. will certainly make a huge amount of money with his jersey, but the All-American will also have the opportunity to make money with a plethora of endorsement deals coming his way.

With an already strong social media following, Stingley Jr. more than 135,000 followers on Instagram, giving him a platform for businesses to definitely compensate him for advertising appearances.

He’s already struck a deal with the popular food chain Walk-Ons to get things started, but this is just the beginning for Stingley Jr. in the grand scheme of things.

With players allowed to consult agents, develop their own brand and enter into shoe deals with major companies, Stingley Jr. just getting started when it comes to capitalizing on its name, image and likeness.

The chance for these big brands to get their foot in the door with a player of the caliber of Stingley Jr. before he reaches the next level is extremely important. His flashy style of play makes it bigger for fans and football gurus to want to keep watching, making him a more marketable athlete.

The chance for these athletes to be compensated for their popularity is a game changer and Stingley Jr. will definitely be a player to keep an eye on. His marketability extends beyond his talent on the football field as he already fits the mold of a social media icon.

Stingley Jr., an expected top five in this year’s NFL Draft, will have a great opportunity to capitalize on NIL and be one of the highest-compensated athletes in the NCAA. With a disciplined mindset and diligent work ethic, Stingley Jr. become one of the most sought-after athletes in all collegiate sports.