Singaporean table tennis player was in Olympic interview with Japanese cameraman who tested positive for COVID-19





SINGAPORE: A Singaporean table tennis player and team manager was involved in a pre-Olympic interview attended by a Japanese cameraman who later tested positive for COVID-19. The national team left for Japan on June 27 and is stationed in Shimada City in Shizuoka Prefecture as it prepares for the Tokyo Olympics. Advertisement Advertisement The interview with the Japanese cameraman took place on June 29. Responding to questions from CNAs on Saturday (July 3), Eddy Tay, senior high performance manager of Singapore Table Tennis Associations (STTA), said one of our athletes and I were interviewed by the Japanese media at a media conference hosted by the city authorities of Shimada. on June 29. We were told that one of the Japanese cameramen at the conference had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. STTA did not name the player from Singapore. Advertisement Advertisement READ: ‘Strict’ rules at training camp in Japan, but excitement mounts as Singapore table tennis team countdown to Olympics

Mr Tay said they kept a physical distance of at least 3 meters from the media during the interviews and wore masks everywhere. The rest of the team did not interact with the media and was 10 meters away, he added. Our entire team is subjected to daily COVID-19 testing and has tested negative so far.” READ: No specific medal target for Singapore table tennis team at Olympics, but expectations remain high: STTA

Advertisement According to Asahi Shimbun, the Singapore table tennis team has asked not to accept interviews in response to the COVID-19 case. The report said the affected Japanese cameraman is in his 30s and had no symptoms at the time of the interview. He was also not considered to be in close contact with the players because he was briefly involved in the shooting, wearing a mask and keeping his distance, the report said. READ: New COVID-19 infections in Tokyo are highest in 5 weeks

The Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed for a year due to the pandemic, are scheduled for July 23. Singapore is represented by Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye in the women’s table tennis team. Clarence Chew is Singapore’s only representative in the men’s competition. STTAs Mr Tay said the team follows a strict hygiene protocol. We are implementing social distancing measures and following a strict hygiene protocol, and are constantly monitoring our health to ensure the team is safe, he said. We thank everyone for their support and concerns and will continue to comply with applicable protocols. BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments To downloadour appor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/singapore-table-tennis-olympics-covid-19-japanese-cameraman-15148598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos