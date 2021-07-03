Bet preview of Road America 2021 presented by BetMGM





Sean Gardner | Getty Images

This article is brought to you by BetMGM. In 1956, what is known today as the NASCAR Cup Series visited Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin to compete in what is known as Road America – a road course known for several race tracks. This weekend, the Cup Series returns for the first time in 65 years for the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). NASCAR Hall of Famer Tim Flock won that race on the road that day, and it would be his last NASCAR win in a storied career. He won 39 races in the Cup Series and won two season championships. Fellow NASCAR Hall of Famers and racing pioneers Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, Fireball Roberts, Joe Weatherly, Rex White and Curtis Turner – among others – were in the field that day. Cup Series salaries are a bit better these days. So who surpasses the NASCAR racing opportunities this weekend, and what’s going to happen? Below we discuss the contenders. RELATED: NASCAR BetCenter | Odds for Sunday’s Race at Road America THE POSSIBLE FAVORITE Chase Elliott (+230) For once, Kyle Larson (+280) is not dominating this category, is it? Chase Elliott takes first place this weekend. Road courses are a special place for Elliott. And his Hall of Fame dad – Awesome Bill from Dawsonville, Bill Elliott – he was pretty good at these rare locations too. At least they were rare when Bill was playing. Chase has taken six of his 12 NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses, so his status goes into effect this weekend. In 15 career road races in the Cup Series, he has finished eight times in the top five. It’s an incredible stat and explains why he’s outperforming NASCAR bets going into this weekend. OTHERS: Larson (+280) is number 2 in odds heading into the weekend, and he has proven he can win on any style circuit. It only makes sense that he is near the top. He has been almost untouchable for the past month (year?). Martin Truex, Jr. (+650) is in third place and has an impressive record on road circuits, winning four races in the Cup Series and finishing in the top 10 more than half the time he drove on circuits of this genre. This is clearly a race car niche, and Truex is one of the best. And Kyle Busch (+750) is a threat anytime, anywhere. Who are we kidding? No need to work out. THE DARK HORSE THREAT AJ Allmendinger (+2500) The Road America track in Elkhart Lake has been a racing playground for AJ Allmendinger for nearly 15 years. While many of the NASCAR Cup series regulars haven’t been here — or if they have, it was on a lesser series years ago — Allmendinger pulled it off. Allmendinger has won several series here (Xfinity Series 2013, Cart/CCWS in 2006). There’s a reason he’s No. 8 (tie) in NASCAR odds this week, even though he’s not in elite gear. The man can drive a car around this circuit in Wisconsin. People may get tired of him being raised every time there’s a race on the road, but let’s face it? While several Cup Series drivers quietly dislike these tracks, Allmendinger salivates when he sees them on the calendar. THE INTRIGUING LONG SHOT Christopher Bell (+3300) This young man won the Xfinity Series race here at Elkhart Lake in 2019. He won the Daytona Road Course race earlier this year and was an understudy of Kyle Busch, who has won everywhere. Bell has achieved a top-five finish in the Cup of Xfinity Series at five different race tracks: Daytona, Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen, Charlotte and Road America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nascar.com/news-media/2021/07/03/2021-road-america-betting-preview-presented-by-mgm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos