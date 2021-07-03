Sports
Change of tempo strikes a chord with cricket-loving symphony orchestra musicians
MONIQUE FORD/Things
Members of the NZSO tested their new gear on Friday at the legendary Basin Reserve in Wellington.
As the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra prepares to tour this year, they will be packing some unusual luggage.
Bats, pads, helmets and gloves will accompany the musicians on their journeys as a roster of orchestra members hone a different set of skills in their newly formed cricket team.
The team recently received an ANZ Cricket Program grant, providing them with enough equipment for a T20 match, including pads, helmets and gloves to protect some of the country’s most valuable musical assets.
Horn player and team captain Samuel Jacobs applied for the grant at the beginning of this year. He said a hit in the nets was a great way to help his fellow musicians blow off steam.
Jacobs admitted that the team, made up of players from different sections of the orchestra and some management staff, was a little rough when it came to bat and ball skills.
When you play an instrument in an orchestra, your other hobbies take a back seat. Work time is everyone’s social time, so it can be difficult to join a local club. Being the best in the country at playing a particular instrument doesn’t correlate with cricketing ability unfortunately, Jacobs said.
Percussionist Lenny Sakofsky says the team has a wide range of skills and experience.
I grew up in the US, so cricket is completely new to me. I’m at the bottom of the team, but I’m the most excited, Sakofsky said.
Sakofsky grew up in New York and arrived in New Zealand in 1997. His conversion to the joys of the game began when he joined the Auckland Philharmonia with timpanist Richard Horne, brother of former New Zealand test cricketer Phil Horne.
He tried to indoctrinate me into cricket and I thought it was the stupidest game in the world. Now I’m all about all things cricket. I immediately raised my hand to play, Sakofsky said.
The team had five or six players with a background in the game, and they were instrumental in helping the less experienced members get up to speed. South African-born Tuba player Andrew Jarvis had challenged the teams’ field skills in practice.
Andrew is very serious, he really knows what he is doing. He put a few balls in the air and that scared the hell out of me, Sakofsky said.
Trombone player Matthew Allison recalled having broken a tooth on a pull shot in his teens, saying a similar injury could be career-threatening for someone in his role.
By getting this equipment, we can play cricket safely. We suspect our audience and management might be a little relieved about this, Allison said.
Violinist Andrew Thomson said he was still feeling the effects of a recent practice session, but the added camaraderie and morale boost outweighed the potential risks.
I could only bowl during the first session and I still can’t lift my arm after that, Thomson said, but there are so many ways to hurt yourself. You can’t wrap yourself in bubble wrap, he said.
There are plans for the players to prove their mettle in the heat of battle next summer, but finding a team that could fit into the musicians’ busy schedule meant the team had to look outside the box for an opponent.
Matthew Allison said the orchestras’ travel schedule made it difficult to compete against other club teams over the weekend.
Standing in the wind all Saturday is unfortunately not the best preparation for a NZSO concert. New Zealand Ballet, you cried, he said.
