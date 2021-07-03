Are penalties the fairest way to break football deadlocks?





IN 1976, the final of the European Championships (the 16th installment of which is currently being played across the continent) was settled by football’s most famous penalty. After 120 minutes of playtime failed to separate Czechoslovakia and West Germany, the match went to a penalty shootout, the first time it had been attempted in a major tournament. With the Czechs already leading 4-3, Antonn Panenka stepped down. The Czech midfielder feigned to get the ball into the corner and waited for the German goalkeeper to dive his full length to the left. To this day, spot kicks taken (and often missed) in this way are known as Panenkas. Penalty kicks like the one in 1976 are memorable, nerve-racking spectacles. But are they a fair way to decide a football game? The economist today Hand-picked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism Their format is simple. In a knockout tournament, if two teams are tied after the regular 90 minutes and then 30 minutes of extra time, the match will go to penalties. Each side chooses five players to take alternate spades, with the team that scores the most wins. If they are still tied, the remaining players take turns in a “sudden death” competition. The pressure can reach even the most respected footballers. For example, in the 1994 World Cup final, Roberto Baggio (pictured), the Italian forward superstar (and a famous meditative Buddhist), shot the fifth penalty over the bar, handing Brazil the title. Shootouts are indeed such levelers that they are often described as lotteries. Studies have found little evidence that they prefer better sides. There are two ways to get to a fairer tie-breaker. The first is to improve the shootout format itself. When teams take a shot at goal alternately (i.e. ABAB), the team that goes first has been proven to have a significant advantage. It wins about 60% of the time, according to a study by the London School of Economics. This is probably due to the psychological pressure on the players who shoot second, who often have to score to keep their hopes alive. (The decision on who goes first is made by tossing coins.) FIFA, the governing body of footballs, has been trialling an ABBA series. This is the same size used in tennis tie-breakers. But the experiment was not considered a success, in part because supporters found it confusing. So heaven knows how they would deal with the mathematical constant of Prouhet-Thue-Morse. This series, ABBABAAB, is considered the fairest for penalties and many other duels, including playing white in a chess tournament. Experiments suggest that using Prouhet-Thue-Morse increases a team’s chances in a shootout to about 50-50. But an equal chance only makes the lottery equal. The second way to give the higher-earning side a greater chance of winning is to abolish penalties. One option is a different kind of shootout, where players dribble the ball from the center circle and have a set amount of time to beat the goalkeeper (sometimes a field defender is also added). This may require more skill than just shooting from 12 yards. The gold goal, in which teams win if they score first in extra time, was attempted and dropped as it encouraged defensive football from sides terrified of creating opportunities for the opposing team. Perhaps the most compelling idea is a form of golden goal where there is no limit to extra time, but one player from each side is removed at regular intervals (e.g. every ten minutes). The resulting extra space and fatigue would hopefully lead to more chances to score. And yet, for many fans, the very idea of ​​an underdog clinging on stubbornly during a match and then dumping a more powerful opponent in a random tie-breaker is the whole appeal of the shootout. The mischievous Czechs who put a stop to the West German juggernaut in 1976 have also set a precedent in this regard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2021/07/03/are-penalty-shootouts-the-fairest-way-to-break-football-deadlocks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos