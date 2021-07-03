Mercyhurst Announces Extensions for Men’s Hockey Coach Gotkin, Women’s Hockey Coach Sisti | College Hockey





Mercyhurst this week announced contract extensions for men’s hockey head coach Rick Gotkin and women’s hockey head coach Michael Sisti. It is an exciting time for Mercyhurst Athletics as we prepare to resume normal operations this fall as two facilities open two facilities that will be among the best in our area, said Mercyhurst athletics director Brad Davis, who was also extended. along with women’s basketball coach Brooklyn Kohlheim. The university’s commitment to this wave of expansion is a confirmation of the work we do as a department and that of these individuals. Gotkin is entering his 34th season behind the bench for the Lakers. Gotkin, one of the most winning coaches in college hockey history, has racked up 572 career wins, six NCAA tournaments and five national championships. In 2020-21, the Lakers went 8-12-1 overall (7-8-1 Atlantic Hockey). For the past 33 years, I’ve had the privilege of being part of tremendous growth and success with the men’s ice hockey program at Mercyhurst University, Gotkin said. Guiding and coaching our student athletes and seeing their success both on and off the ice has been a very rewarding experience for me. I would like to thank the university management for this extension. I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue to lead the successful tradition of the hockey program. Entering his 23rd season, Sisti is the only head coach in Mercyhurst women’s hockey history. Last season, Sisti became just the second Division I women’s hockey coach to reach the 500-win plateau. Under Sisti, Mercyhurst has won 17 regular-season conference championships, 15 conference tournament championships, and played a string of 10 consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2004 to 2013. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate enough to receive such support from many people on campus and in the Erie community, Sisti said. We built something very special here at Mercyhurst University and I had great players and coaches who helped us achieve great success. I want to welcome President Getz to our university and thank Brad Davis, Laura Zirkle, our board of trustees, and our administration for their continued support of myself and the Mercyhurst women’s hockey program. We are looking forward to this season with great enthusiasm. I am grateful that I can continue to do what I love in Erie and at this wonderful university.

