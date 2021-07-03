Nembhard and Kalkbrenner Help Teams to Win in FIBA ​​U19 Basketball World Cup Openers





LATVIA Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner each helped their teams open the game with a win at the 2021 FIBA ​​U19 Basketball World Cup on Saturday in Latvia. #2 Canada 80, #5 Lithuania 71 – Box score – Video – Highlights

Ryan Nembhard came through in the clutch to help Team Canada open with an 80-71 win vs. Lithuania. Canada trailed 42-32 at halftime and a whopping 14 (50-36) before a rally late in the third quarter that narrowed Lithuania’s lead to 55-51 en route into the fourth quarter. That sprint included Nembhard’s first basket of the game with 2:00 to play in the third quarter, which brought Canada to nine (55-46). The Canadians would eventually retake the lead with about 7:00 to play, and Nembhard’s layup at 5:53 left took the lead to 59-56. That game was a harbinger of things to come, as the upcoming Bluejay point guard took over with 12 of Canada’s 15 points in the final 2:48. The stretch run included three free throws with 2:48 left to make it 68-64 and a three-pointer from the top of the key with 2:18 left to stretch the lead to 71-66. He would add a driving layup with 1:10 left to make it 74-66, then sink a floater with just under a minute left to make it 76-69. He capped off the win with a dunk with 1.5 seconds left. Before the game, Nembhard was the team leader with 18 points and three assists in 31 minutes of action. He also added three rebounds and a steal while making 6-for-16 field goals and 5-for-5 free throws. Lithuania entered the competition as the world’s number 5, beating Canada by an average of 20 points in three consecutive encounters. “This was the perfect first game for us,” said Canada head coach Paul Weir. “We were challenged by a great opponent in Lithuania and it tested our team in many ways. To fight back and get this win is a great testament to a great group of players and staff. lead.” Caleb Houstan, a teammate of Nembhard’s at Montverde Academy last season, also scored 18 points. Purdue big man Zach Edey had 12 points and 16 rebounds in the game. As No. 2 in the world in the U19 ranking, Nembhard and Team Canada return to the field at 4 AM Central on Sunday morning with a game vs. Japan which can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1eg7M95C0Q. #1 United States 83, #6 Turkey 54 – Box score – Video The United States ran to an 11–0 lead and never got behind when opening the World Cup match with an 83-54 win against Turkey. Kalkbrenner finished with six points and one rebound in 11 minutes of action. He made 2-for-5 shots from the floor and 2-for-3 free throws. His first basket came from an alley of Kennedy Chandler that he put down the glass to make it 33-15 midway through the second quarter. His other hoop came with an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:34 left in the third quarter. Incoming Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey led the US with 21 points, while Gonzaga-bound Chet Holmgren added 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. The US led 29-9 after a quarter and increased that margin to 46-20 at half and 63-38 after three quarters. Turkey entered the competition ranked No. 6 in the world at U19 level. Ranked #1 in the world in the U19 rankings, Kalkbrenner and Team USA return to the field at 12:30 Central on Sunday morning with a game vs. Mali which can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j37zVoncx7k&list=PLCXERy73Oiz89jLC8lWirOR5C0DG-GrPL&index=18. The game will be a rematch of the final of the U19 Basketball World Cup U19, won by USA, 93-79.

