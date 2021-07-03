Tennis-Zverev reaches second week at Wimbledon with a view to big prize

LONDON (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev believes the experience gained from deep runs at majors will be crucial in his bid to become Grand Slam champions a day after Germany’s fourth seed reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon with a fighting victory over Taylor Fritz.

Zverev defeated the American 6-7 (3) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (4) on Saturday to make it into the second week and match his best performance at the Grand Slam on the grass track.

The German, who also reached the fourth round of the All England Club in 2017, narrowly lost to Dominic Thiem in the US Open final in 2020. Last year he also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the same podium at the French Open this year. .

“I think experience plays a big part,” Zverev, 24, told reporters. “I think knowing how to manage your time, knowing how to manage your matches is a big part of that.

“It was something I had to learn early in my career. I remember a lot of people criticizing me for this man who played extremely well in major tournaments, but never in slams.

“I hope I’ve changed my stance on that a bit. But of course the main goal is still to win them.”

Zverev came a step closer on Saturday as he kept his number of casual errors low and repeatedly tested the service of the 31st-seeded American, who underwent surgery less than a month ago after a knee injury at Roland Garros.

BREAK CHANCE

After the first set went without a service break, 23-year-old Fritz upped his game in the tiebreak to take the lead against Zverev who had failed to convert two break points.

The players traded service breaks in the second set, but Zverev seized a second chance to equalize and then took the lead with a single service break in the third set.

It was Zverev’s turn to play solid in the fourth set tie-breaker and despite committing his ninth double foul, he managed to close the game when Fritz sent a long forehand.

“Today was probably not the best game I’ve played in this tournament so far, just with my feeling, how comfortable I was, but I found a way to win. That’s the most important thing,” said Zverev, who won 45 winners. batted, including 19 aces. , and kept his unforced errors to 25.

The German said he hoped the Tokyo Olympics would be a “very special moment” for him, as he had to skip the final 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro due to illness.

“It’s my first Olympics. I hope there are many more to come. I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s also my first time in Japan. It’s one of the places I’ve never been, so that’s going to be exciting for me too.

“Of course it’s very different with the COVID-19 virus. I think the rules will be very different from the normal Olympics. But I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited to represent my country there. I’m going there do everything to win medals there.”

Next up for the German at Wimbledon is Canadian 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who advanced to the last 16 when Australian Nick Kyrgios retired with an injury.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Clare Fallon and Ken Ferris)