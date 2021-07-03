Girls Hockey program merges with Stoneham | Sport

Connect with us

WILMINGTON — At their meeting last Wednesday night, the Wilmington School Committee heard updates on everything from sports to summer school to library books.

The updates started with Athletic Director Mia Muzios’ request to start a girls’ ice hockey co-op program with Stoneham High School. She explained that a decline in participation and interest had put the team in a place where they would only have eight high school students next year. With Stoneham Highs ten players, the merger would bring them to 18.

She assured the committee that there would be no user fee for Wilmington students and that they would share the cost of ice cream. The program would start with two years based on the need to provide the opportunity to play and then hope to generate more interest in standing on its own two feet. She also said that the current coaches would become co-coaches and that they would not buy new jerseys.

Jenn Bryson, chair of the school board, asked if the girls’ hockey players were comfortable with the proposal, and the athletic director replied that they were willing to adapt to continue playing. The committee appreciated Muzzios’ initiative and voted to approve the program.

Since the school committee meeting, both the Middlesex League and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association have also approved the merger.

Muzio was reached by phone and asked about this move.

I think this step was necessary for the long-term sustainability of the program, she said. I don’t think we would have teamed up without participating in this co-op opportunity.

Before the winter of 1999, Girls Hockey did not exist at Wilmington High School. About two or three years earlier, former head coach Joe McMahon had a conversation with former Athletic Director Jim Gillis about starting a program. Those talks continued for the next two years, until a decision was made by Gillis, who hired McMahon as head coach for that 1999-00 season. The program was considered a club and played a JV schedule for its first two years, serving as a volunteer coach by McMahon, before being officially elevated to head coach three years later.

He served from 2000 to 2012, including appearing in state tournaments five times, winning three Cape North League titles, winning three state tournaments and advancing to the Division 2 State Semi-Final game during the 2006-07 season.

McMahon and his assistant coach Ken DeMaggio amassed a record of 92-96-12 and were 91-84-12 before the entire athletics department shifted gears and moved to the Middlesex League, easily the toughest Girls Hockey League in the entire state.

During those 12 years, McMahon had two seasons with 19 wins, while winning 17 and 12 in other memorable seasons.

McMahon and his assistants left midway through the 2012 season, when the team consisted of 21 girls, 15 of whom were sophomores or younger, including five girls attending Wilmington Middle School.

Before that, and the move to the Middlesex League, the Girls Hockey program merged with North Reading as part of an earlier co-op program, playing a big part in the team’s success.

After McMahon, the program went through a handful of coaches including Jeff Covelluzzi (2.5 years, 13-31-2), Mike Gautreau (3 years, 10-41-7) and current coach John LaPiana, who has a 24-year record. 44-12 in four years, including a 7-11-3 draw this past year, including a 3-1 first-round loss to Falmouth in the state tournament. This year’s team only had 14 players and now, heading into this winter, only eight girls had signed up.

I don’t think anyone wants to be in this position, but there’s a need to get into the co-op program, Muzio said. Some may feel like we’re losing our identity a bit, but in the big picture these girls really want to skate and this is how we’re going to do it. I think the children and the parents will realize that this is temporary and that the goal is to be able to stand alone, but we need time for that.

At the moment we only have seven skaters and one goalkeeper and for a varsity hockey program that is not sustainable. Maybe we could have been exempted from 8th grade, but only two or three girls were interested, so even if we had all three, we’re still looking at just 10 skaters and one goalkeeper, and that wouldn’t have a positive impact on us. the program. We just need some time to stand on our own two feet again.

Muzio added that all practices and games will be at Stoneham’s Arena.

Actually, the girls will benefit because they will get more ice age and exercise four days a week, she added.

Over the past two years Stoneham has merged with Melrose, and now it looks like Melrose is back on its own and Wilmington and Stoneham will be together for the next two years and then school officials will see what happens to each program’s numbers.

