5 countries with only one Olympic medal

Becoming an Olympian is a matter of great pride for an athlete. Once an athlete is an Olympian, the next goal is to win the Olympic medal.

While the US, Soviet Union and Germany lead the all-time medal table, winning thousands of medals, 24 countries have only been able to fulfill that dream once.

Here we look at five countries that have won just one Olympic medal and the story of the athletes who made their country proud at the greatest sporting spectacle.

Kosovo

Kosovo or the Republic of Kosovo is a Southeastern European country. The Olympic Committee of Kosovo, the National Olympic Committee (NOC), was established in 1992 and officially established in 2003. But NOC only received official recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2014. the 2016 Rio Olympics. The eight athletes who represented Kosovo in five sports were: Alpine skiing, athletics, road cycling, judo, shooting and swimming.

Kosovo won its first Olympic medal when Judoka Majlinda Kelmendi won gold at the Rio Games. For the 2012 London Olympics, Majlinda Kelmendi was forced to represent Albania, and a request for Kosovar athletes to compete in London as independent Olympic athletes was turned down. But young Majlinda Kelmendi left the Games early as she lost in Round of 16. After the London Games, Majlinda Kelmendi got offers from many countries, but she and her coach declined the offers and the two decided to prepare for the following matches.

In Rio, Majlinda Kelmendi carried the flag of Kosovo and led the small team during the Olympic ceremony. A confident and experienced Majlinda Kelmendi reached the women’s 52kg final this time. In the final she competed against 2015 world champion Odette Giuffrida. Her experience of fighting Odette Giuffrida proved dangerous when she was victorious. She has been crowned champion in her 52kg weight class at all levels of the competition. Majlinda Kelmendis gold has inspired a very young generation in Kosovo to learn judo.

Jordan