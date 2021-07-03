Connect with us

Sports

5 countries with only one Olympic medal

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

 


Becoming an Olympian is a matter of great pride for an athlete. Once an athlete is an Olympian, the next goal is to win the Olympic medal.

While the US, Soviet Union and Germany lead the all-time medal table, winning thousands of medals, 24 countries have only been able to fulfill that dream once.

Here we look at five countries that have won just one Olympic medal and the story of the athletes who made their country proud at the greatest sporting spectacle.

Kosovo

Kosovo or the Republic of Kosovo is a Southeastern European country. The Olympic Committee of Kosovo, the National Olympic Committee (NOC), was established in 1992 and officially established in 2003. But NOC only received official recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2014. the 2016 Rio Olympics. The eight athletes who represented Kosovo in five sports were: Alpine skiing, athletics, road cycling, judo, shooting and swimming.

Kosovo won its first Olympic medal when Judoka Majlinda Kelmendi won gold at the Rio Games. For the 2012 London Olympics, Majlinda Kelmendi was forced to represent Albania, and a request for Kosovar athletes to compete in London as independent Olympic athletes was turned down. But young Majlinda Kelmendi left the Games early as she lost in Round of 16. After the London Games, Majlinda Kelmendi got offers from many countries, but she and her coach declined the offers and the two decided to prepare for the following matches.

In Rio, Majlinda Kelmendi carried the flag of Kosovo and led the small team during the Olympic ceremony. A confident and experienced Majlinda Kelmendi reached the women’s 52kg final this time. In the final she competed against 2015 world champion Odette Giuffrida. Her experience of fighting Odette Giuffrida proved dangerous when she was victorious. She has been crowned champion in her 52kg weight class at all levels of the competition. Majlinda Kelmendis gold has inspired a very young generation in Kosovo to learn judo.

Jordan

Ahmad Abughaush celebrates Jordan

Jordon’s first Olympic glory came when Ahmad Abughaush, a 20-year-old student, won gold in Taekwondo at the Rio Games. Ahmad Abughaush defeated Russian Alexey Denisenko in the men’s 68kg category to earn Jordon’s first-ever Olympic medal.

After the gold medal of Ahmad Abughaush, the sport has flourished in Jordan. Children from countless refugee camps across the country are now learning the sport. Taekwondo helps these children reap the benefits in the form of fitness, sports, self-defense, self-confidence and self-esteem.

Read also: 5 Olympic defending champions who will miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Cyprus

Cyprus Pavlos Kontides during MenPavlos Kontides made Cyprus proud when he won a silver medal in men’s one-man boat. Pavlos Kontides is one of the best sailors in the world. At the previous Olympics, Pavlos Kontides had finished 13th in his event. But finishing 13th only motivated Kontides to win a medal next time. Pavlos Kontides Medal changed everything in Cyprus. It gave people hope. Pavlos Kontides’ performance made a difference and put the country on the sailing map. Pavlos Kontides is a superstar in Cyprus.

Outside of the Olympics, Pavlos Kontides won world championships in 2017 and 2018. He has also been named Cypriot Athlete of the Year for 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Guatemala

Erick Barrondo on left celebrates his sliver medal at London Olympics.

To go

Benjamin Boukpeti in actionThe country’s only medal in the Summer Olympics was won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when Benjamin Boukpeti finished third in the K-1 kayak slalom canoe event to win a bronze medal. Benjamin Boukpeti was born in France. He fell in love with the sport at a young age.

In 2003, Benjamin Boukpeti decided to represent Togo in the Olympics because his father was a Togolese. Benjamin Boukpeti qualified to represent Togo at the Athens Games for the first time. There he finished 18th in the K-1 final. But four years later, Benjamin Boukpeti was not only Togo’s flag-bearer at the Beijing Games opening ceremony, but also the country’s only medalist. Benjamin Boukpeti won the bronze medal in K-1.

Also read: 7 sporting events canceled at the Olympics


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/sports/5-nations-one-olympic-medal

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: