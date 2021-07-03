What To Watch: Complete Guide To Road America

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Road America and the 20th points-paying event of the season.

True: Road America, a 4.448 mile trail in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Green flag time of the race: 14:40 ET

Practice: Saturday at 12:35pm ET on NBCSN | Open session of 50 minutes

Qualifying: Sunday at 11:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN | Group Qualification

Television / Radio: NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

prediction: Usually sunny and hot, peaking at nearly 92. Heat Index readings as high as 95. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

Race distance:62 laps, 250 miles

Stages: 14 | 29 | 62

Pit road speed: 40 mph

Note car speed: 45mph

Honorary starter: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers run back

Road America 101: Get the full overview

Entry list: See who’s in the field

Pitstall Commands: See Who’s Pitting Where | Explaining backward pit stops at Road America

Five to watch

Here are five major storylines we’ll be following on Road America.

1. Although Hendrick Motorsports stumbled a bit compared to their recent streak at the Pocono Raceway doubleheader, it is highly unlikely that all four drivers will not be in the running for the win on Sunday. Chase Elliot is NASCAR’s newest road-course king, but Kyle Larson is there to strike. Elliott and Larson have finished 1-2 on the road track in the past two races, with Elliott winning at Circuit of The Americas, while Larson held off his teammate for the Sonoma Raceway win. Alex Bowman has top 10s in all three road course races so far this season, while three of William Byron’s five finishes outside the top 10 this season have come on road courses.

2. There are four Cup Series drivers in the field this weekend who have won Xfinity Series races at Road America — AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bello, Austin Cindrica and Michael McDowell. Among those drivers, Allmendinger and Bell have had the most success this season in Cup Series road racing. Bell won at the Daytona Road Course, while Allmendinger finished seventh at Daytona RC and fifth at Circuit of The Americas. All four could steal the show on Sunday. McDowell does have top 10 in two of the three road races this season.

3. With seven races remaining in the regular season, three drivers have racked up significant points in the final four races at the end of the playoffs. Kurt Busch has achieved 86 points on the bubble in the past four races and is three points above the cutline, Daniel SuarezI placeholder image has scored 54 points and is 48 points back on the cutline. Bubba Wallace has scored 41 points in the last four races and is 54 points under the bubble.

4. At the higher end of the spectrum, the regular season championship race heats up between Larson and Denny Hamlin. More than 140 points were between the two drivers in the regular season standings after the Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 9. But in the seven races since then, Hamlin is now just two points ahead of the Cup Series’ most popular driver. Larson has won four races so far this season, while Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team has yet to break through at Victory Lane.

5. The future for Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain is a bit foggy after this week’s news that Trackhouse Racing Team will take over Chip Ganassi Racing’s assets at the end of the 2021 season. With Silly Season rumored, Justin Marks, owner of the Trackhouse Racing Team, says Suarez will continue to drive the number 99 into 2022, leaving a seat up for grabs with a second car. Marks did indicate that Busch and Chastain are the two best candidates for the ride, but nothing has been decided yet.

Race day staples

Our biggest stretches of the week are covered from all angles for race day.

Power Classifications: Alex Bowman as title contender? | Reach the ranks

Example paint scheme: Looking for Road America| View the schedules

Fantasy Fast Lane: Kurt Busch an ideal choice? | Full fantasy advice| Set your schedule

Show example: Underdogs promising at Road America| Watch the show

Take action

Think you know NASCAR? Test your courage with gaming, fantasy.

Road America Betting Odds| View the opportunities

Don’t sleep on Allmendinger |Read why in our BetMGM preview

Elliott tops oddsboards, but Allmendinger crashes party| Learn more

Is a bet on Elliott to win the title worth the wait? | Learn more

Stand a chance of winning cash prizes with the free-to-play Jackpot Races app | Hit the jackpot

Complete Guide to 2021 NASCAR Fantasy Live Game | Ask the frequently asked questions

Returning to Road America

As the Cup Series returns to Wisconsin, look back in history and learn more about the track.

Back to 1956: A look back at the first Cup Series race at Road America | Go back in time

Track example: Will recent experience pay off at Road America? | Watch video

in turn: Analysis of all 14 corners on Road America | Get to know the job

Quick Facts

Hard, race-relevant stats, brought to you by the experts at Racing Insights.

Sunday will be the first Cup Series race at Road America since 1956 when Tim Flock won the race. There are 23,702 days between Cup races at Road America, almost 65 years

Road America now holds the title for longest track on the circuit at 4.048 miles, for Circuit of The Americas at 5.61 miles.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have finished 1-2 in the last two races on the road track. Elliott has won five of the last seven road course events.

Kyle Larson has finished in the top two in seven of the past eight points-paying races.

Hendrick Motorsports has won six of the past seven races and finished 1-2 in four races.

Martin Truex Jr. has taken just one top-10 finish since his victory at Darlington Raceway eight races ago. Truex has averaged a 17.25 finish in the past seven races.



catch the package

Read all the headlines from the week leading up to Sunday’s race.

Trackhouse Racing takes over Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of 2021 | season Learn more

Six candidates to watch as potential drivers of Trackhouse’s second car | Who could it be?

Matt DiBenedetto looks at Road America redemption, historic win for Wood Brothers Racing | read more

Chase Elliott on Jeff Gordon’s Executive Abilities, Early Career Help| read more

Chase Elliott nominated for ESPYS Best Driver Award 2021 | read more

Michael McDowell carries experience, fond memories of Road America return| read more

What the post-season photo looks like leading up to Road America | Watch play-off

What do you say?

Notable quotes from the stars of the sport heading into Sunday’s race.

“I raced an Xfinity car there before in 2013. I remember it was a very nice track, a very long track. I’m definitely excited to get back there this weekend as it’s a really cool place. Whether in the simulator or iRacing, it’s good to see the height differences in advance.” —Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“It’s nice to go into the weekend with some experience that Cup veterans may not have since I raced at Road America in the Xfinity Series. I wish we didn’t have practice or qualifying so the Cup veterans could kind of feel what I felt going into the Sonoma race weekend without doing a lap there! Either way, this weekend will be a great opportunity for our team.” —Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

“I think a lot of people notice how narrow the track is, that’s for sure. It’s very unique to standard cars in that regard, but you still have plenty of room to move and race. I think a lot of them have simulator laps and Kyle (Busch) I think he came here and tested too. They are world class drivers. They’ll figure it out. Frankly, they haven’t really reached me, but I’m sure they’ll be hard to beat when they get here. ” — Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota