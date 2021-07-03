Belle Chasse wants to continue consistency – Crescent City Sports

When you play Belle Chasse High School, there are some absolutes in terms of expectations.

You know it’s going to be a fast game.

You understand that you have to match the physique and toughness of the Cardinals.

You are certainly up against a well-coached team.

You have to tie eight men to the box and take your chances in case of a pass.

The forward pass is a quirk, a rarity for the Cardinals, a rare development in football today with staggered attacks and run-pass option looks.

For Stephen Meyers, the option attack remains a staple of a solid coach’s program.

Now in his seventh year, the results are consistently clear for a very consistent program.

Despite the fact that Belle Chasse has faced many teams with superior athletes, she has fought well, makes up for it, with a record of 41-33

The 26th seed, Belle Chasse, reached the Class 4A playoffs a year ago, falling to Eunice in the second round after disrupting No. 7 Carver 35-14 in the opening round. It was the second time in three years that the Cardinals defeated the ever-talented Rams in the opening round of the playoffs.

It was the fourth straight year that the Cardinals won a playoff game before going out in round two.

The Cardinals also reached the playoffs in 2015 under Meyers.

You want to be consistent as a program, Meyers said. You would like to get seven to nine wins a year. We’ve been able to win playoff games, but now the goal is to get past the second round and play Thanksgiving week. We have been close, but have not taken that step.

In 2021, 10 starters will return from a year ago.

The biggest challenge is replacing all-district performer Twillie Lovett, who was Cardinals quarterback and now McNeese’s defensive back.

Taking on the challenge is 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior Stone Meyers, the head coach’s son.

Twillie was good to us, Meyers said. Stone can control the attack well and he is an efficient runner and passer. We will be able to throw it more consistently this year. He’s been around this offense since he was very young, so he knows what we’re trying to do. He has a high IQ, is tough and is a leader in the team.

The wingbacks will be a solid duo in junior Alfred Carter (5-9, 190) and sophomore Kaleb Wallace (5-9, 155) while sophomore Jaedon Voison (6-2, 215) a starter on defense will also see action when running back.

Alfred and Kaleb provide power and speed, Meyers said. Both are returning starters so they should be even better for us this season.

The fullback is junior Jace Gibson (5-8, 195).

The offensive line should be good, with three starters returning, including a two-way performer in junior Riley Whitten (62, 265), who will also play on the defensive line.

We have three starters back from a year ago, Meyers said. Whitten is our center and is now a three year starter. David Leaber is a junior (5-8, 240) and Corbin Richardson (58, 240) should be solid on the holdings. David started in the center for us last year while Riley was on watch. They are switching. Junior Hunter Orgeron (6-2, 275) and senior Patrick Chudzinski (6-1, 230) is a returning starter.

The best receiver is senior Trace Williams (6-2, 190), who has good hands and can help the Cardinals expand their passing game.

Trace is a good size and he is a four-year starter, Meyers said. He is determined and will help us while junior Jerimiah Moses will see action there and also start defending for us.

Junior Gary Ragas (6-0, 205) is the tight end.

Another key player to be replaced is tight end/linebacker Vincent Drake, who now works at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

There is a little less experience in defense where four starters are back.

We have four guys up front, including a couple of returning starters in junior Nathan Payne (5-10, 245) and Whitten, who will play either way, Meyers said. Sophomore Lamar Wallace (6-2, 225) and senior Dylan Piglia (6-4, 240) is the only senior in the defensive line. It should be an improved group from last season.

The strength of the unit is the linebacker position, where juniors Kyelin Smith (6-2, 230) and Voison lead the way.

Linebacker is a good position for us, said Meyers. Smith is very good while Voison is athletic. Sophomore Aedan Westbrook (5-10, 190) is another one who will be contributing for us and we have another player transferring who will weigh heavily when he qualifies. Ragas will also play linebacker.

The secondary should be solid, led by some good safeties in senior Tyler Dickson (5-11, 186) and junior Jerimiah Moses (61, 190).

Our safeguards are really good, Meyers said. Dickson is a three-year starter and a leader. He is tough, fast and loves to hit. Moses is just a good athlete and slim. Seniors Kyron Ramsey (5-8, 155) and Evan Pollard (5-9, 160), along with sophomore Leon Jackson (510, 155) all play in the corner spot.

With his grinding style and solid preparation, Belle Chasse thinks she’s in games on a weekly basis and asked her to learn and improve as the younger players gain the necessary experience.

The schedule is challenging, with only four games at Belle Chasse Stadium, six of which are away from home.

The regular season kicks off on September 3 with Plaquemines Parish’s battle against South Plaquemines in Belle Chasse, before the Cardinals entertain Riverdale.

Follow a stretch of four consecutive road races, at Vandebilt Catholic, Salmen, Franklinton and Riverside.

The final non-district game is at Belle Chasse Stadium against Lakeshore.

District 10-4A plays with the Cardinals in Helen Cox and Traditional Power Karr before closing at home against Landry on November 5.

It may be the toughest schedule ever for Belle Chasse, Meyers said. South Plaquemines is a tough rivalry game and they will be ready for us. Playing four straight down the road is difficult. Vandebilt is a solid program. Salmen is tough, tough. Franklinton will be much improved. Riverside was very good last year and has very good athletes. Lakeshore will be improved and they are always very good.

Helen Cox will be improved, Karr is always elite with a bunch of athletes and Landry has a lot of talent. It will be very demanding.

With the consistency shown over a longer period of time, there is an absolute in terms of what to expect from Belle Chasse in 2021.

We are young but more athletic than last year, Meyers said. We only have five senior starters with many juniors and some sophomores. The future is pretty good, but we have a good feeling about the overall ability to win again. We need to improve weekly through game experience.

See if the Cardinals are back in the 4A playoffs and possibly get past the first round again. The question will be how quickly younger players mature as they learn a lot of tough tests on the road at the start of the season.

We are really looking forward to a normal season, Meyers said.

Click here for more previews of CCS Prep Football teams (including archives of previews from last season).