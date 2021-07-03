The Day – The Day’s All-Area Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year: Waterford’s Sarah Hage

The first time Sarah Hage played in a tennis tournament, she was 8 years old and in her mother, Amale’s, home country of Lebanon for a family visit. She played on clay and won.

“A coach admired her and said she had that fighting spirit,” Amale Hage said recently. “Mentally she was so strong.”

That’s one of the reasons that although Hage, a freshman this season at Waterford High School, trailed 4-1 in the deciding set of the Eastern Connecticut Conference tournament championship game — against defending champion Maddie Hamm of Stonington, no less — Amale felt as if her daughter could still win.

“When she played her final, she was 4-1 down, but I had the feeling that she would win the match,” said Amale Hage. “She has experience. She has played for so many years. She thinks when she loses. She thinks what to do to come back.”

Hage was named The Day’s 2021 All-Area Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year. She was the ECC Champion, sending Hamm 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a 3 hour 16 minute game at Stonington High School. She helped Waterford to the quarterfinals of the Class M state tournament, qualified for the All Class State Invitation Tournament and earned Class M all state honors.

Her brother, Fadi Hage Jr., a 2020 graduate, is the former No. 1 of the Waterford High School boys’ team.

The Hage siblings have something else in common. Both have been coached by their mothers during their successful tennis careers. Amale Hage was the top-ranked female tennis player in Lebanon from 1998-2000 and a former physical education teacher there before her immigration to the United States, along with her husband Fadi Sr.

It’s typical to see Hage, who started playing tennis when she was 5 or 6, and her mother on the courts outside Waterford High.

“Sometimes I didn’t listen,” said little Hage, who estimates she is about six feet tall, with a smile. “It’s harder to listen because it’s your mother. If I were working with a coach I wouldn’t talk back, but I would with my mother. There are many things I can still learn from her. She taught me hitting, my forehand and footwork are the two biggest things. She’s good at teaching those kinds of things.”

Amale believes that Sarah’s strengths lie not only in the technique, but also in the mental toughness she described.

“It’s a sport with a lot of pressure,” said Amale. “I’ve played and competed in the sport. I know how hard it is on the court, how to handle it. … National coaches, high-level coaches, any coach will tell you that 50% of tennis is mental regardless you are good. You are alone on the pitch. You cannot be coached. You have to manage yourself. No one can help you.”

The two take breaks in their training. Some days they go for a walk or hike instead, or maybe they play a board game. Hage occasionally takes a lesson with another coach to change course. Amale also started taking Sarah once a week to practice somewhere other than Waterford for a change of scenery.

Hage, 15, is undefeated in this year’s US Tennis Association U16 U16 season 7-0, most recently finishing the Level 6 Center Court Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Round Robin in Riverside, Rhode. Island won and finished 4-0.

She remembers playing and winning a tournament in Madison at the age of 9.

“I was really nervous,” she said. “It was like half a job for under 10s. I was very happy and very excited.”

“It was like, ‘Oh, my God,'” Amale said of Sarah’s early wins. “Keep trying. She kept winning and winning and winning. She doesn’t win them all, but she’s making great results.”

Waterford, coached by Ed Kolnaski, finished this season 13-3 overall, 10-2 in ECC Division I, including the Lancers’ first win over six-time champion Stonington since 2014. Hage did not lose a set until the ECC final against Hamm, with whom she fought four times, including a state tournament matchup.

Hage enjoyed her first season with her Lancers teammates, but although she took some time off after the season, you will still see her practicing.

“I need to work on my service,” she said. “I will be in Waterford with my mother. I kind of take it as it comes. People expect me to win next year.”

