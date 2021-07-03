Winners decided in opening day of EH Champs Finals





In the opening game of the day, Beeston claimed victory on home soil with a 2-0 win over Guildford in the Girls U14 Plate, while Antonia Fraser and Darcie Wilson both found the target. Guildford bounced back in their second game with a 3-1 win over East Grinstead. Three different scorers in the form of Ottalie Taylor, Martha Ralph and Liza Semenko canceled Connie Penlington’s lone strike to keep things close in the hunt to become crowned champions. However, it was Beeston who triumphed as they took two wins from two games in the final meeting of the day in the Girls U14 Plate as the team took the title with a win over East Grinstead. Goals from Alice Hartley, Marley Taylor and two from Antonia Tommasi gave the team a 4-0 win and the trophy as Guildford took second to East Grinstead in third.

The Boys U14 Championship got off to a tense start as Surbiton took a narrow 1-0 victory over Harrogate. Joseph Duggans’ strike proved decisive in ensuring that his team got the day off to a good start. Surbiton was again limited to just one goal in their second game of the day, this time the team were unable to keep a clean sheet as they booked a 1-1 draw against Trojans. Matthew Dicker scored the goal for Trojans, while Lars Hansen scored for Surbiton. Just after the earlier draw, the Trojans won the Boys U14 Championship with a 2-0 victory over Harrogate in the final game of the competition. Charlie Cook’s excellent finish proved to be the difference to his run of field goals, meaning his side would take the title ahead of Surbiton in second, while Harrogate finished third.

In the first of three U14 Girls Championship matches, Trojans, who competed all day in three competitions, looked good with a 2-0 win over Repton as Laura Kortekaas and Sophie Kent shot the team to a win in the opening match. The second game was a blood-curdling affair, as Knole Park held out, beating Trojans 1-0. Natalya Harvey’s lone attack gave her side a thin win and put them in a promising position en route to their final game. Knole Park made sure an earlier win paid off as they defeated Repton 4-1 in the final game of the competition to take the U14 Girls Championship title. A great hat-trick in the first half of Summer Knight-Thompson, two of which fell in the first ten minutes, gave the team the perfect start to the game. Although Beth Phillips’ strike had brought Repton back into play, Evie Smith secured Knole Parks’ lead with the only goal of the second half to take the title as Trojans finished second, with Repton third.

Reading were the first team of the day to lift a trophy as they emerged victorious in the U16 Girls Plate. Mia Moore’s stellar hat-trick of field goals, alongside further strikes from Kitty Nutt and Anstrasia Horlock, gave the team an emphatic 5-0 over Leeds to take the title.

In a gripping match, Thirsk took a thrilling win at Knole Park to secure the Girls U16 Championship with a 3-2 win. Knole Park had taken the lead twice, both times Polly Brownlow was the one to find the target, but Thirsk kept himself in the game and found a late winner to secure the title. Amelia Pollock, Lexie Haigh and Marnie Scatchard scored the all-important goals.

Brooklands Manchester University were in good shape as they defeated Canterbury 4-0 in the Boys U18 Championship. Goals from James Burley, Seb Yates and a brace from Felix Tully, coupled with a robust defense, gave the team an emphatic victory as they claimed the trophy.

There was plenty of action, excitement and goals in the Boys U16 Plate as an inspired performance in the second half gave Canterbury a 9-3 win over Cheltenham. The first half was an entertaining battle as both sides continued to find the net in a balanced half that ended with Cheltenham trailing slim 3-2. Canterbury roared to life in the second half to take the game away from Cheltenham, Josh Pebble proved unstoppable with five goals over the course of the game, while Callum Conlaon, Charlie Jan and two of Josh Kitson completed the scoresheet for the added victors. Willoughby Cooke, George Isles and Paddy Jackson had scored goals for Cheltenham, but it wasn’t enough to stop Canterbury from taking the win.

Bowdon has fought hard to capture the Girls U18 Championship title with a bony 3-2 win over Harleston Magpies. Harleston Magpies had taken the lead with Grace Gowlings’ strike, but a quick reaction from Beth Alexander and two goals in the last quarter from Ava Dempsey and Anna McKay gave Bowdon the lead. Although Harleston pushed Magpies back into the game, Eva Harness’ last minute goal was too little, too late, as Bowdon deserved the trophy.

The Girls U18 Plate could not be settled in regular time as Taunton Vale and Trojans played a gripping 1-1 draw. Alice Partridge’s first-half field goal had given Taunton Vale the lead, but Charlotte Mold’s late strike would send the game into a penalty shootout. In a nerve-wracking shootout, Trojans eventually emerged victorious with a 2-1 victory after the first round of sudden death to take the title.

Knole Park secured their second trophy of the day as they hung up the Boys U14 Plate with a 9-0 win over City of York. It was a ruthless display with Louis Van de Risje taking a hat-trick, Isaac Dale and Indy Morris bagging braces, and Oscar Osbaldeston and Ignacio Munoz also striking to take a comprehensive win.

In a spirited affair involving several cards, Winchester Bowdon won 6-2 in the Boys U16 Championship. The goals from Ollie Macnicol and Ted Graves were not enough for Bowdon as Henry Crompton, Alfie Marsh, Max Wedderburn, Harry Wilson and two from Oliver Lander Winchester shot to the title.

It was a thrilling end to the first day of the EH Champs Finals as a shootout was needed to determine a winner. Nathan Dean and Matthew Sells were on target for Stone, while goals by Julian Blaszkiewicz and Filippo Vardas for Woking kept the teams from being separated in regulation time with a 2-2 tie. In a thrilling final, Woking kept their composure and took a 3-0 victory in the penalty shootout to ensure they would prevail in the Boys U18 Plate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.englandhockey.co.uk/victors-decided-in-opening-day-of-eh-champs-finals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos