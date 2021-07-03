Senate Credits Ear Tag Requests Start Rolling In

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.5644%"/>

By Jennifer Shutt

The Senate has officially begun the process of inserting congressional-led spending into credit bills for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, which has so far involved nearly all Democrats but only 15 Republicans in that chamber.

The first batch of publicly available earmark requests went live Friday, under the Senate Appropriations Committee’s guidelines that members post their requests within 15 days of submission.

The first panel deadline for applications was June 16 for the Energy-Water Subcommittee, which is responsible for, among other things, the highly popular Army Corps of Engineers accounts, although requests are also trickling in for the Agriculture Subcommittee, which had a June 17 deadline.

Republicans in the Senate have been divided on the topic of earmarking ever since it became clear that Democrats in both houses planned to reinstate the practice this year after a 10-year absence following several wage scandals in the mid-2000s and the appearance of wasteful expenditure .

Of the 15 Republicans who have filed so far, nine are members of the Appropriations Committee, headed by senior Alabama member Richard C. Shelby, who will retire after this Congress.

Six Republicans on the spending panel haven’t asked for local projects yet, including Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, Senate minority leader and one-time prolific earmarker, and Florida’s Marco Rubio, who faces a potentially difficult swing-fight next year. of the state re-election.

One notable Republican being asked for ear tags is South Dakota’s John Thune, the No. 2 GOP senator and McConnell’s highest voter. Thunes’ only request at this time is $21.9 million for a Bureau of Reclamation project in Tea, South Dakota, to build additional water pipes and expand communities in his home state and in neighboring Iowa and Minnesota.

On the Democratic side, only two senators have yet made requests: New Hampshire’s Maggie Hassan, who is considered one of the most vulnerable incumbent officials on her side of the aisle, and Montanas Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. , which is not accepting ear tag requests this year.

One Democrat on the Appropriations panel that party leaders should pay particular attention to is Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, whose independent streak in the room 50-50 means much of President Joe Bidens’ agenda depends on him.

Manchin has so far made requests for both the Agriculture and Energy-Water bills; the largest is nearly $12.9 million for stormwater system improvements in the city of Rainelle, West Virginia.

Other sizable Manchin requests include $7 million for a community development center at the Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, and $4 million for an activity center in Baker, West Virginia, including a swimming pool, racquetball courts, indoor basketball court, tennis court, public library, fitness center , table tennis with an attached shell building with indoor walking/jogging track.

Not so permanent ban

The number of GOP senators requesting eartags is of particular concern after the party chose to leave its permanent ban on eartags in its rules earlier this year at a closed-door meeting.

Top Republicans, including Shelby and Missouri’s Roy Blunt, the ranking member on Labor-HHS-Education Credits, were adamant that the outcome of the meeting didn’t really matter because the rule wasn’t binding on members.

Republicans earmark requests are also important because they will determine how much finding GOP senators ultimately get for their states.

Senate Appropriations Chair Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., originally said in March that Republicans would receive half of the earmarked funds in 2022 fiscal spending.

He later changed that in May when spokesman Jay Tilton said Leahys’ intention was to split the projects 50-50 unless Senate Republicans didn’t participate in a significant way in requesting earmarks.

Democrats refused to define exactly what would be considered significant.

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s earmarking process is slightly different from the process underway in the House spending panel.

House members were allowed to apply for a total of 10 projects, but senators have no such limit on how much funding they can request for the nine spending bills available to reserve for the first time in a decade.

The two chambers share several overlapping rules, including that total approved earmarks are limited to 1% of discretionary spending and that no for-profit entity can receive congressional-led funds.

Senators must also confirm that neither they nor their immediate family have any financial interest in the project.

Leahy hasn’t announced a markup schedule yet, but Tilton said earlier this week that the panel could begin considering its versions of the fiscal 2022 spending bills in late July or early August before the chamber is adjourned for its summer recess.

