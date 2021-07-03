5 Goals in the Class of 2022 You Could Commit in July

It’s been a successful summer for Mel Tucker and Michigan State football recruits so far.

The end of the dead period was a welcome sight for the coaching staff as they have been able to show off the city they have fallen in love with over the past year. Tucker did a fantastic job during the official visits in June, taking in seven pledges in the month and jumping the Spartans into the top 30 of the national rankings.

And they’re not done yet.

Michigan State is trending with some of its top goals in the 2022 class and there are a handful that could soon be Spartans.

What five goals for 2022 could be the next to be pledged to the state of Michigan in July?

5 Hunt Carter FROM Minneapolis (Min.)

Chase Carter recently announced a top two from the state of Iowa and Michigan after his trip to Iowa City last weekend and along with those two he also took an official to the state of Iowa.

The Minnesota three-star defensive end has been high on the coaching staff’s list for a while and now that he’s nearing a decision and all the signs here point to the state of Michigan, Mel Tucker should feel good about his chances.

Carter stands 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, so he already meets Tucker’s height requirement, but he could afford to add some muscle to that frame. When he gets fatter, he will be a towering presence outside the rim and he has enough athleticism to make his way to the quarterback on a regular basis.

Michigan State is the favorite here to take in the No. 886 prospect in the 2022 class and I’d be shocked if it wasn’t captured by the end of July.