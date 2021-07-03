Tennis-Medvedev takes back two sets from Cilic. defeat





By Martyn Herman LONDON (Reuters) – Second seed Daniil Medvedev broke a two-set deficit for the first time in his career by knocking down former runner-up Marin Cilic in a heart-pounding third-round duel at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 25-year-old Russian looked flat in the first two sets as Cilic used his powerful serve and forehand to great effect, but Medvedev calmly struggled back into control to neutralize his opponent’s play and hit a 6-7 (3) 3 -6 6- to claim. 3 6-3 6-2 win. After his longest career runs at this year’s Australian Open (runner-up) and French Open (quarter-final), Medvedev has now achieved another Wimbledon best by reaching the last 16, where he will face 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz from Poland. Cilic advanced the opening set on a tiebreak and when he batted to death a forehand winner to take a set point in the second, then got a double foul from Medvedev, it looked like the 32nd Croatian seed was in complete control. But the heat faded from Cilic’s game as the evening wore on and Medvedev patiently clawed his way back from the rim. The Russian broke the serve at 2-2 in the third set when Cilic missed a forehand down the line and got the double break as he chased a drop shot to hit an agilely hooked winner. It was a similar story in the third set, when Medvedev started dictating the points with his relentless accuracy and by the time the fifth set started, Cilic seemed totally drained and asked the chair umpire how much light was left to play. . The 32-year-old Croat may have wanted the roof closed to stop the Russian’s attack, but Medvedev was ruthless in the decision as he stormed into a 5-0 lead. Medvedev doubled down on match points twice in the next game when he momentarily lost focus to give Cilic a slim lifeline. Suddenly, Cilic looked excited again as the crowd got behind the 2017 finalist, but Medvedev put down the mini-rebellion with a powerful first serve to end the match. With Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev already through, it’s only the third time in the professional era that a Grand Slam tournament has had three Russian men in the last 16. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/tennis-medvedev-claws-back-two-201023718.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos