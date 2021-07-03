WCHA formally announces the closure of the men’s college hockey conference, effective July 1, 2021 | College Hockey





Representatives from the University of Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alaska Fairbanks recently voted to cease operations of the WCHA men’s league due to the departure of eight league members in the past two years. The vote to cease all activities in the men’s competition took effect on July 1, 2021. I am honored and grateful to have had the special opportunity to lead the WCHA for the past seven years, said Bill Robertson, who has served as WCHA Commissioner since 2014. I consider my time with college hockey as the oldest and most distinguished conference to be one of the highlights of my athletic career. As we mark the end of an era of college hockey, my best wishes to all ten outgoing institutions and all individuals who contributed to the conference’s activities. I would like to thank the men’s competition staff for their hard work and professionalism over the past two years. Commissioner Bill Robertson, in particular, led the men’s league through challenging times and is a champion of collegiate hockey, added Dr. Dan White, chancellor of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. We also want to lend our support to the WCHA Women’s Competition in continuing the WCHA legacy. At UAA and UAF, we look forward to continuing our long history of Division I hockey. As a result of the decision, Alaska Fairbanks will compete as an independent program during the 2021-22 season. Alaska Anchorage will not compete next season as the university works to reinstate its men’s ice hockey program after announcing in late 2020 that it would discontinue the sport. The dissolution decision comes after the departure of seven WCHA programs Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan for the revived CCHA next season. Alabama Huntsville received their request to leave the league earlier this summer. The WCHA will continue to sponsor NCAA DI women’s hockey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uscho.com/2021/07/03/wcha-formally-announces-closure-of-mens-college-hockey-conference-effective-july-1-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos