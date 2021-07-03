Mentally prepared to play without an audience: Sathiyan





Chennai : Last month, the organizer announced that a maximum of 10,000 local fans will be allowed at Olympic venues. But with the number of COVID-19 cases in host country Japan increasing in recent times, there is little clarity about whether spectators will be admitted to the Tokyo Games. We will miss the support of the public. I would like to play in front of an audience. I feel like it gives me extra energy when I’m not at my best. But we got used to the new atmosphere. We have played a number of tournaments in the midst of the pandemic over the past year, World No.38 Sathiyan said during a virtual interaction hosted by YOUTHINK Foundation and Sunshine Senior Secondary School on Saturday. Crowd makes a difference. It will be a mentally challenging experience to play in front of few or no fans. But I prepared for it. I am sure 1.3 billion Indians will be behind us and cheering in front of the television, Sathiyan added. Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal Achanta, India’s highest ranked table tennis player, believed the Olympics would provide a ray of positivity in these testing times. It’s a pretty difficult situation for all of us. There is uncertainty about what will happen. And there is a lot of negativity around us. I think sports bring out positivity and that’s why the Olympics should take place. It is very good that the Games have not been cancelled, said World No.32 Sharath, who will compete in both men’s singles and mixed doubles at the global event. Other Olympics tied players such as Bhavani Devi (fencing), Varun Thakkar (sailing), KC Ganapathy (sailing), Dutee Chand (athletics) and Sajan Prakash (swimming) also attended the online meet on the Zoom application. First batch leaves for Tokyo on July 14 Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta said on Saturday that the first group of athletes to be in the country at the Tokyo Games would depart on a chartered flight to Japan on July 14. leave for the global event. The first group, made up of athletes and officials, for the Olympics will depart on July 14 on an Air India chartered flight, Rajeev said. The rest of the officials will travel between July 16 and 19, he added. Rajeev also stated that the athletes and officials would be quarantined for four days. We have three full days of quarantine. The day of arrival is called the zero day. After quarantine, we can move within the Games Village.

