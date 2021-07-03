Sports
Hamilton discussed his retirement with Wolff before signing a new contract
SPIELBERG, Austria – Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said Lewis Hamilton has discussed the possibility of leaving Formula 1 before signing a new two-year contract.
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, will remain with Mercedes until the end of the 2023 season after his new contract was signed on Friday and announced on Saturday.
Wolff said Hamilton’s title battle with Max Verstappen this year had rekindled his driver’s desire to continue in F1, but the possibility of retirement was also discussed.
“I think he knows quite well how he feels about racing,” Wolff said when asked if Hamilton was considering leaving F1. “That passion burns strong.
“In a way, the tough championship has ignited even more fun for us to fight, and next year looks really exciting.
“We were talking about retirement and it’s always very important to have that flirtation in retirement, but also to be in control of your own destiny.
“I think there is so much passion for the sport at this stage that I can see him go for a while.”
After Hamilton only signed a one-year contract for 2021 early this year, it was rumored that the team and driver may have struggled to reach a money deal.
However, Wolff said the financial aspect of the contract was relatively straightforward and most of the focus in the talks was based on developing a joint charitable foundation between Hamilton and Mercedes aimed at supporting greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport.
“There were no bottlenecks [in the negotiations]Wolff said. “Because of our discussions over the winter, we knew what was important to Lewis, Lewis knows what our limits are.
“There were no difficult decisions about money or terms, it was more about what the joint activities we wanted to develop, continue our foundation work and shape that in the right way.”
Hamilton, F1’s only black driver, has been outspoken about the sport’s lack of diversity, and Wolff believes bringing about change in that area was also a driving factor in Hamilton’s decision.
“I think his fight for diversity and equality has closed the loop in a way. He is such a global personality that he uses his voice for change and for good,” said Wolff. “We have seen the various activities in the past that he was interested in, but this is so close to his heart that he follows it with the same passion and vigor as he does in motorsport.
“And his motivation to keep going is simply the will to win and succeed, especially in times of new regulations, to work with the team and support the team to have the best possible car and powerplant. And to be the best yourself.”
“Not necessarily looking at the other drivers or the next generation, just to meet its own expectations in the same way we want to meet our own expectations and together we will achieve that.”
