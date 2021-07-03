Tennis: Wimbledon fraud storm erupts between Tomljanovic and Ostapenko

Andy Murray corrects a journalist about women in sports. Video / Wimbledon

A charge of cheating has turned the third round match at Wimbledon between Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic and Jelena Ostapenko on its head.

Tomljanovic came out of a set-down to win 4-6 6-4 6-2, but the match was marred by a vicious clash between the two tennis stars.

Tomljanovic led the third set 4-0, had won seven games in a row and was on track to finish the game comfortably before Ostapenko declared a medical timeout.

Things got out of hand in this collision. Photo/Getty Images

The 28-year-old was furious that her opponent had called up the coach, but didn’t seem bothered by an injury.

Tennis players have been criticized over the years for strategically taking medical timeouts to calm themselves and stop an opponent’s momentum.

“I can’t go on. I’m in pain”, old the referee Ostapenko.

“You know she’s lying, right? We all know,” Tomljanovic argued to the referee. “Do you take into account that she looked good?”

Ostapenko was allowed to take the medical time-out and returned just three minutes later and managed to break Tomljanovic’s serve.

But the Australian closed out the game and made it clear that she was unimpressed by Ostapenko’s decision to take a time-out.

The end of Ostapenko-Tomljanovic. Your behavior is terrible, terrible!

You’re the one talking!

You have zero respect, yes? The worst player of the tour.#Wimbledon #ImJustHereForTheHandshake pic.twitter.com/NM9JDdD8Z7 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 3, 2021

Tomljanovic celebrated the win before approaching the net and hesitated before reluctantly shaking Ostapenko’s hand as a fiery exchange ensued.

Related articles

Ostapenko: If you think I’m pretending, you can talk to the physio.

Tomljanovic: I hope you feel better.

Ostapenko: Your behavior is terrible. You have zero respect.

Tomljanovic: Honestly, you’re the one talking.

Ostapenko: What? So bad, so bad.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, appeared to call Tomljanovic the “worst player on tour” at the time.

The clash overshadowed what was a sensational victory for Tomljanovic, who makes her progress to the fourth round at Wimbledon her best ever grand slam result.

‘It’s outrageous behaviour’: Spat continues in pressers

At her post-match press conference, Tomljanovic held out.

“She can say she was injured. I don’t think she was,” said Tomljanovic. “There was nothing wrong with her the whole game, but then why is she calling it 4-0? So I think that’s an obvious reason she just wanted to take me off my game.

“To top it off, it’s laughable that she calls me disrespectful at the end of the game.

“I think it’s disgraceful behavior from someone who is a slam champion because kids look at her and see that? I’m sorry if she had been injured she could have handled it in a much better way.”

The incident brought back unhappy memories for Tomljanovic. In the 2019 WTA final in Thailand’s Hua Hin, she led 5-2 in the decider when Ukraine opponent Dayana Yastremska called for a medical time-out for a leg injury.

There was no love lost between the couple. Photo / Included

The delay caused the Australian to lose momentum and eventually the game. Tomljanovic said she became increasingly frustrated with medical time-outs being used as a trick.

“The fact that she did it 4-0 today when I was about to serve, that’s disrespectful,” she said. “I’m just honestly sick of it. I’m sick of it happening and seeing it happen. We can do better than that.”

34 in the world and a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2018, Ostapenko insisted her injury was real and the pain had gotten worse as the match progressed.

“I think it’s very disrespectful what she did. I mean, how can you say ‘liar’ or something if you don’t know about my injury,” said the Latvian.

“You can’t say that. In front of everyone, call me a liar? I don’t think it’s respectful on her part.

“So that’s what I said, ‘You’re a really bad player because of this behaviour’. That’s it. You win, but it doesn’t mean you can do anything you want.”

Ostapenko, who was the champion in Eastbourne on the eve of Wimbledon, insisted that if she had been fully fit she would have comfortably made the last 16.

“I think my level was not good today after the first set because if I had played at least 50 percent I would have beaten her,” she said.