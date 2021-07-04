Donte Pierre of Maine Nordiques commits to Connecticut College

Donte Pierre has become the newest Maine Nordiques player to commit to college for next season.

The 20-year-old striker from Brooklyn, New York has committed to Connecticut College, which plays in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, for next season.

Pierre only appeared in 19 regular season games and recorded one assist. He also played in three playoff games but registered no points.

“He’s such a great young man and has given us a lot of depth throughout the year,” said Nordiques coach Nolan Howe. “He’s one of those guys you stand for as a coach because he brought it every day. He had a bit of an unlucky season because of injuries and things like that, which affected his overall games played. At the end of the day, as a youngster man can go further and play collegiate hockey, it’s really worth it.”

Pierre was invited to the main camp as a free agent last summer and Howe was able to quickly connect with Pierre.

“We actually saw him at the same time we saw (goalkeeper) Ty Outen,” Howe said. “Actually, funny story, he broke his stick in the main camp and I ran downstairs and let him borrow one of mine. From that moment on, he and I clicked. He has gone through the (main and training camp) trajectory. He’s one of those success stories as a free agent who comes to camp and deserves a chance.”

Howe loved the powerforward game Pierre plays and the speed he brought to the table during his year with the Nordiques. Howe lined up Pierre in the Game 2 loss to the Shreveport Mudbugs in the Robserston Cup semifinals due to the physical play Pierre plays.

Before joining the Nordiques, Pierre played three years at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire, where he was teammates with Nordiques defender Andrew Noel and recent contract signing Zach Whitehead.

Pierre joins a Camels team that played a limited schedule in 2020-21, taking 4-0-1 in the regular season and 0-3 in exhibition games.

Pierre will become the second player on the Nordiques to commit to an NCAA Division III school, along with defenseman Joey Foss, who will play at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls next season.

The Nordiques have seven other players committed to Division I schools for next season and beyond in Reese Farrell (Army), Tyler Gaulin (University of Maine), Isaiah Fox (Long Island University), Aidan Connolly (Sacred Heart University), Stefan Owens (University of Massachusetts-Lowell), Ignat Belov (University of Connecticut), and Patrick Schmiedlin (Colorado College).

2021-22 NAHL SCHEDULE RELEASED

This week, the North American Hockey League announced its regular season schedule for next year.

The Nordiques open the Season of 56 games in a final NAHL East Division rematch against the Maryland Black Bears on September 24-25 in Odenton, Maryland. The home opener will be next week, when the Danbury Jr. Hattricks coming to The Colisee on October 1-2.

“The schedule was a lot of work and a lot of credit to our business department and management, they worked really hard on it,” said Howe. “We are getting ready for the draft in two weeks and we have our main camp (July 16-18) and the training camp is in seven weeks.”

The longest homestand is six games, starting with a pair of games against the Jamestown Rebels on December 10-11. The Rebels are returning to the league after being on hiatus for the past season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The following week, the New Jersey Titans come to Lewiston on December 17-18. After the Christmas holidays, the Nordiques host Danbury for matches on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Maine is on a seven-game road trip from January 28 through February against the Rebels, Johnstown Tomahawks, Danbury and the Northeast Generals. 20.

The Thanksgiving week games will also return to The Colisee when the Generals come to town on Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24.

The home final is against the Johnstown Tomahawks on April 9 and the regular season final is against the Generals on April 17 in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Most home games are scheduled for 7 p.m., except for the November 24 and March 20 games against the Generals, which start at 1 p.m.

Breakdown of games versus each opponent: New Jersey (12), Northeast (12), Danbury (8), Jamestown (8), Johnstown (8), Maryland (8).

MAINE NORDIQUES ACADEMY GOALIES PARTICIPATE IN USHL CAMP

Dylan Grover of the Maine Nordiques Academy 16U team and Joseph Schaul of the 18U team took part in the Dubuque Fighting Saints main camp this week.

Schaul, Gus Holt’s backup, went 10-1 averaging 2.18 goals conceded and an average of 0.929 this season with the 18U squad. There are no stats available for Grover.

Neither made all-star games of Dubuque’s main camp this week.

The Fighting Saints are part of the Tier I United States Hockey League.

TWIN CITY THUNDER BRING MERCIER

The Twin City Thunder recently announced that Jim Mercier has joined the organization as director of sales and marketing.

Mercier is no stranger to hockey in the Lewiston-Auburn area, most recently working for The Colisee as an assistant GM (2017-21) and box office manager (2004-2016). He also worked with the Maine Nordiques and L/A Fighting Spirit organizations and helped with the youth hockey programs.

“Jim’s knowledge of the business environment in Lewiston/Auburn and the surrounding areas and numerous local contacts will benefit the growth of the Twin City Thunder organization,” Thunder owner Dan Hodge said in a press release. “Jim’s main focus will be sponsorship and corporate sales and helping the Twin City Thunder connect with local businesses.”

DOUG FRIEDMAN JOINS BU HOCKEY STAFF

Former Twin City Thunder coach Doug Friedman returns to Boston University.

On Friday, the BU men’s hockey team announced that Friedman, who played for the Terriers from 1990-94, will become the team’s hockey manager for the 2021-22 season.

Hailing from Cape Elizabeth, Friedman became Thunder’s first coach for the 2018-19 season when the organization had one team in the United States Premier Hockey League’s Premier League. He was then named coach for the Thunder team that plays in the USPHL’s Tier II National Collegiate Development Conference, but stepped down after the 2019-20 season, his only season as coach of the NCDC team. He went 47-39-8 in his two seasons with the Thunder.

“Doug is another former Terrier who is amazing both as a player and as a person,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell in a press release. “After reaching the NHL as a player, he returned to the sport ten years ago and has gained great experience, most recently in the USPHL. His skills and work ethic will enhance our program in many ways and the BU community will be delighted to get a former captain on staff again.”

Friedman scored 43 goals and 61 assists in 149 games with BU and reached three Frozen Fours. Friedman, an 11th round NHL draft pick of the Quebec Nordiques in 1991, had a seven-year pro career from 1994-2001, including stints with the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators of the NHL. He was a member of the 1996-97 Hershey Bears that won the Calder Cup of the American Hockey League.

Before joining the Thunder, he coached the boys’ hockey team at Kents Hill from 2014-18 and coached the Portland Junior Pirates in 2013-14.

