Sports party halfway around the world brings help to Cov-warned city | Kolkata News





Kolkata: A month and a half ago, they spent sleepless nights fearing the alarming Covid situation. Now they stay up to watch sports thrillers. The feast of sporting events, from the French Open to Wimbledon and from Euro 2020 to the Copa América, thrilling moments spent worrying about their families have been replaced by the sheer joy that only sporting events can bring.

Since April this year, Tanumoy Naskar, a postgraduate student from Jadavpur University and a Covid volunteer, had been up all night arranging oxygen bottles, hospital beds and ambulances for Covid patients. The crisis is over for now, but his insomnia schedule isn’t. The Covid crisis has made me a night owl and that’s what I’m making the most of now. Last Monday was nothing short of a blood-curdling spell for me and several other sports fanatics as we watched two back-to-back thrillers in which Croatia lost the match to Spain with a whisker and Switzerland provided the biggest setback in this year’s Euro beating France in a tiebreak. To top it off, vintage Messi came back into action as Argentina beat Bolivia 4-1, Naskar said.

Arunav Kol, a senior MNC manager, has modified his family’s routine so that all four of them are up late at night at their Urbana home with a short nap between the two games to ensure they are not late. get to work from the home office schedule or online classes for the kids. My wife is Russian and she is super excited with two Russian tennis stars, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, advancing to the fourth leg of Wimbledon. My children are fans of Germany, who have already been knocked out of the European Championship, but my favorite Brazil is still in the game, said Kol, who has lost two cousins ​​and an aunt to Covid.

It has been a rough few weeks for a large number of Kolkatans who sleep a few hours each night, take naps whenever possible and stay up late in front of the television or mobile screens. If double doses of football and tennis weren’t enough, there’s no shortage of cricket action either, with women’s teams competing in England and India, men’s gearing up for two series, one in England and the other in Sri Lanka. To top it all off, the Tokyo Olympics start in less than three weeks.

Businessman Uddyalok Roychowdhury, who has been up until 2am almost every day for the past month to watch Euro Cup matches, says it was a magical antidote to the relentless stress he has been going through, both over family safety as about the survival of business. sports passionately. But never have I enjoyed the games and competitions as much as now. The football and tennis matches have not only helped me overcome the stress and anxiety, there is something other than Covid to discuss with friends and family, he said, adding that thanks to the matches, the whole family now spends quality evenings away from negative thoughts.

Amikesh Nath, a retired government official, has been a table tennis player. He recently lost his wife to Covid. I would have died if my son and daughter-in-law who have now settled in Delhi had not come to work from here. I can’t watch the euro this late at night. But I get up early every morning to watch the Copa games. I pass on the details of the Copa America to my son, who in turn tells me what action he catches at night at the European Championship. This new routine is a welcome break from the monotony. said Nat.

Psychologist Jolly Laha says that sporting events are therapeutic in nature and contribute significantly to improving the mental health of people who watch them. It also has a positive impact on our physical health. Sports enthusiasts unconsciously identify with athletes, with unfulfilled dreams or even fantasies. It definitely leads to an adrenaline rush and we feel alive, she explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/sports-fiesta-half-the-world-away-brings-succour-to-cov-wary-city/articleshow/84101376.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos