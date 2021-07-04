Max Muncy’s ownership of the Giants is truly puzzling





The Los Angeles Dodgers settled matters, kicking the San Francisco Giants to the curb this week in their small two-game set before heading to the nation’s capital. After five straight wins, the Dodgers have climbed back to second place in NL West, sitting just 1.5 games behind San Fran. Kudos to the pitching staff, who have allowed a total of only eight runs in the last five games. Elite stuff. But the bigger story is that slugger Max Muncy literally owns the Giants. And it seems it all started when Muncy told Madison Bumgarner: go get his house out of the ocean after the southpaw wasn’t happy admiring one of his moonshots. The Dodgers and Giants played nine times in 2021. Muncy homered in SEVEN of those games. It doesn’t matter who is pitching. He puts one out almost every time. Max Muncy should be the legal guardian of the San Francisco Giants. Feast your eyes on these ridiculous splits Muncy has against the division’s rivals for his career: .264/.391/.664 (1,055 OPS) with 30 runs scored, 15 home runs and 27 RBI in 44 games (35 starts) Are you joking? He must just love the drama because we have no other explanation for this. Oddly enough, he also rakes against the Padres and Rockies, but isn’t very good against the Diamondbacks. His dominance over the Giants couldn’t have been maintained at a better time, either. San Fran surprises the entire MLB with their blistering first half and the Dodgers must keep up with the Padres who are also after them as they continue to weather the injury storm. Does Max Muncy count the Giants as dependent on his tax return or not? — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) June 30, 2021 Muncy should be an NL All-Star this year. He leads the NL in walks and on-base percentage. He has been the Dodgers’ only constant besides Justin Turner as they have faced a revolving door from several starters due to the absence of Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Zach McKinstry and AJ Pollock at various points in the season. past three months. But nothing stands out more than Muncy’s performance against the team’s most heated rival. The bad news for the Giants? They have to get through this all through the second half… and it’s been a strange year. See you after the break, guys.

