Sports
Tennis-Barty passes Siniakova’s challenge to reach fourth round
LONDON (Reuters) – Ash Barty sent Katerina Siniakova out on Saturday at Wimbledon to fend off an opponent who had imagined her chances after dropping the service just once in the last two rounds and taking six career wins against top 10 opponents.
The world number one triumphed 6-3 7-5 at Center Court to reach the last 16 after Czech Siniakova presented a resolute challenge as he failed to find answers to the Australians’ impeccable cut returns and spin in their first meeting.
It certainly didn’t go smoothly. I think it was a great match from the first point, said Barty in her interview on the track. Katerina brought an incredible level and it was a lot of fun to play here.
I knew I had to play really close to my best to compete against her today, so I’m happy to be able to play some good stuff.
Next up for Barty is Siniakova’s doubles partner and 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova, who has won 15 consecutive singles matches, including titles in Strasbourg and a first Grand Slam win at Roland Garros.
Another great challenge, an incredible challenge, Barty said of her next opponent.
I am very privileged to be back in the second week of Wimbledon. This really is one of my favorite weeks of the year, so it’s really nice to extend my stay, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.
Barboras has been playing some incredible things lately. I’ve never played with her, so it’s going to be a new one.
Siniakova won the doubles title with Krejcikova at the All England Club in 2018 – the Czech pair also won the French Open last month – but are no easy feat when it comes to singles.
BARTY HOMEWORK
With the 25-year-old proud past victories against the likes of Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka, Barty had to do her homework well against an opponent only a few weeks her junior.
The Australian, whose best performance at Wimbledon was also a run to the fourth round in 2019, Siniakova denied the pace on the ball and used her backhand slices and drop shots heavily.
The 64th-ranked Czech often remained dejected and deflated as she failed to dig out the plummeting returns of the Australian, who won her first major at the French Open in 2019.
But what Siniakova lacked in skill, she made up for in determination.
She had a chance to get an early break, but hit a volley wide at the breaking point with the whole field open.
Barty remained calm and collected and a single break was enough for her in the opening set and the Australian appeared to be cruising with a double break and a 3-0 lead in the second.
After another failed return to a Barty slab, Siniakovas’ frustrations mounted and she cooled off her anger with a swipe of her racket, receiving a warning from the umpire who thought she had hit the grass.
Siniakova had avoided the grass and hit her shoe, though her protests made no difference.
However, the Czech managed to calm down and put in a late fight by getting both service breaks back.
She saved a match point to get the set back on service at 5-5, but Barty broke immediately and closed the match when a backhand return from her opponent sailed long.
Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Ken Ferris
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tennis-wimbledon-barty/tennis-barty-sees-off-siniakova-challenge-to-reach-fourth-round-idUSKCN2E90M5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
