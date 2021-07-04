Isak Rosen – 2021 NHL Draft Profile

Isaac Rosen

Team 2020-21: Leksands IF (#24)

Date of Birth: March 15, 2003

Place of Birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Ht: 5-foot-11

Weight: 161 pounds

Position: LW/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: First Year 2021 Eligibility

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: #8 (American skaters)

FC Hockey: #31

TSN/McKenzie: #23

TSN/button: #24

Sports net: #22

Elite Prospects: #24

McKeens Hockey: #18

Dobber Outlook: #20

Smaht Scouting: #17

The Hockey Writers (Zator): #16

The Hockey Writers (Baracchini): #18

The Hockey Writers (Forbes): #31

While much of the prospects qualifying for the 2021 NHL draw will be much more difficult to scout due to the lack of action in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), Isak Rosen was able to spend a full season under his to gain guard in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The 5-foot-11 winger spent most of this season with the SHL’s Leksands IF, but also spent time with the Leksands J20 team.

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Rosen has been with the Leksands organization in one capacity or another throughout his hockey career. He started playing for their U16 team in 2016-17 and has been with Leksands ever since, spending time with their U16, J18, J20 and pro teams. When he plays with players his own age, he has always been a standout player.

Related: THWs 2021 NHL Draft Guide

He initially started to attract attention in 2018-19 when he became a full-time player for Leksands IF J18 of the Swedish J18 Allsvenskan league, essentially their second-tier junior league. He scored a whopping 15 goals and 22 points in 16 games, leading him to be called up to the J20 team the following year.

In 2019-20, he kept up his ridiculous scoring pace with 21 goals and 35 points in 38 games. He even got a look at the Leksands SHL team, albeit a small one with just one game under his belt that season. In 2020-21, he quickly showed that he was too good for the J20 league and spent most of the season in the SHL.

He finished the season with 12 points in 12 games with Leksands J20, and one assist in 22 games for Leksands IF. His offensive totals in the SHL are in no way appealing, but I will reiterate that professional leagues in Europe are more concerned with freezing the best possible roster than as a development league for the NHL. So Rosen probably didn’t get enough ice age to really judge his top-class performance.

As a player, Rosen is a first striker with an effortless release and the ability to score from all parts of the ice. Despite goals appearing on the scoresheet more often than assists, he is seen as an elite playmaker who has a knack for finding open lanes in high traffic areas. He also has a deceitful, explosive speed, making him a threat to getting breakouts, and soft hands to complement these breakouts.

Other THW draft profiles

Nikita Chibrikov

Sasha Pastujov

Zachary Bolduc

Isaac Rosen NHL Draft Projection

Rosen is a sneaky, high-end prospect, so I wouldn’t be surprised if a team goes off the board to select him in the top-15. However, I think it’s probably more realistic that we see him lined up in the 15-25th overall range. There’s more to scouting to work with than any of the CHL players, so I don’t see him slipping out of the first round.

quotation marks

Despite his small frame, Rosn’s acceleration and control have made him a mainstay in the Leksand lineup. His aforementioned speed helps create odd-man rushes and escape opportunities. His vision fits this, which makes him a reliable playmaker. While he is sometimes overshadowed by his strengths, his lack of size and physicality is still noticeable, especially along the shelves. Gaining more muscle isn’t going to happen overnight, but it shouldn’t be a major detriment to his long-term future. Alexa Potack, Dobber Prospects

There is an element of strength in many phases of his game, whether it be getting off goal or riding wide on the wing. Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

In the junior-level offensive zone, Rosn is a double threat. He can use his high-end shot to score, but also dissect defenses with his plus passing. For a smaller player, he also rides hard to the net and doesn’t mind mixing it up in the harder areas of ice, despite not being very physical. Alex Appleyard, Smaht Scouting

A real playmaker. Very good technical skills. Exceptional when reading the game. -Anders Eriksen, HC

Strengths

shoot

pass

Speed

Hockey IQ

Defensive game

Improvements under construction to make

Rosen will need to gain some weight for his career in North America. He is a reliable two-way player, but often gets muscled from the puck. He could also be more confident in his game which would come with a bigger frame. Otherwise, not too much to dislike for the type of player he is.

NHL potential

Without a doubt, Rosen has the potential to be a top-six winger in the NHL, and Id go so far as to say his ceiling is a top-line winger. Since he’s good defensively, I wouldn’t put his floor lower than a third liner. He definitely has the potential to become an impact player in the NHL.

Risk Reward Potential

Risk 1/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Attack 8/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/achievements

Rosen cleared the trophies during the 2018-19 season, taking the most goals, assists and points for TV-Pucken and having the most goals and points of any player in the J18 Allsvenskan League (North). He also had more points than all U17 players in the J20 competition last season and won a bronze medal with Team Sweden at the U18 World Championships. He was also named a top-3 player on the team.

Isaac Rosen Statistics

Video