Olympic Spotlight: Chen Meng Eyes Gold

(by Steve Hopkins, photo by ITTFWorld)

Chen Meng is currently at the top of the ITTF rankings, and it’s nowhere near. China’s best player has 11850 points and the next player, the Japanese Mima Ito, is almost 1400 points behind. Chen will be first place in the Olympics and she will be a solid favorite. According to a post on Olympics.com (see original here), she first became a well-known product in China when, at the age of 17, she defeated World Championship Guo Yue in China’s team trials for the 2011 World Championship. That same year, she dominated the youth singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles.

Chen first reached world No. 1 in 2018 and was the most consistent player for the most dominant country, but this will be her first Olympics. She won both the Women’s World Cup and the ITTF Grand Finals last November, so maybe she’s on the right track. Before 2020, however, it often seems that she missed and fell short in key points in the biggest tournaments – she lost in the final or semi-final (usually against another Chinese player). That makes it interesting, because in Singles the Japanese Mima Ito and the Chinese Sun Yingsha will both have their eyes on the gold medal.

Chen will also anchor a much loved Chinese team with 3 of the top 4 players in the world – a team so favored that they can get upset twice in almost every match and still win in the best 3 out of 5 format .

Expect to see Chen Meng on the middle stage in Tokyo next month. The real question may not be whether she will take home a gold, but how many gold medals she will be able to claim.

