Efficient South Africa defies the odds and gods of T20 cricket





We want to create a culture where, no matter who’s playing, you believe you can win: Rabada ©AFP A week ago, at the start of their T20I series against the West Indies, South Africa was warned far and wide – including on this platform – to brace themselves for an attack from opponents who were superior anyway. Seven days later, the South Africans have not only won the rubber, but have done it the hard way by triumphing in a decider. And that after you didn’t take the chance to solve the problem with a game over. Unlike the previous test series, which Dean Elgar’s team almost too easily claimed 2-0, the T20Is were tough matches. Saturday was no exception. It wasn’t until the 15th left of the second innings, when Wiaan Mulder – who played his first game off the rubber – took out Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell with consecutive deliveries to leave the Windies 59 out of 32, could either team have said that them a definite advantage. South Africa’s 168 for 4 was, by one point, the series’ biggest total. “We thought it was probably par,” Mulder said in his television interview. The West Indies answer, 143 for 9, was the lowest of all rubbers. Not much of the cricket played in these five games can be called beautiful. Even less will linger in the memory a year from now. But that doesn’t make South Africa’s success any less impressive, nor does it diminish the value of the performance of a team that struggles to judge itself properly. “We want to create a culture where, no matter who’s playing, you believe you can win,” Kagiso Rabada told television. That was different from the West Indians, who were perhaps showing too much of themselves. “The most disappointing thing is that we make the same mistakes over and over again, which is the definition of insanity,” Kieron Pollard told spectators. Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram had been part of age-old stands in T20Is for Saturday. But not in a serial decider. The 128 they shared out of 82 balls for the second wicket dwarfed everything else about the match. De Kock made 60 and Markram 70. Without them South Africa would have had no hope. But that gave them hope, and the day the West Indies couldn’t keep up. Evin Lewis hit 52 out of 34 and Shimron Hetmyer made 33 out of 31. But it meant more that Lungi Ngidi, who went into the game with numbers for the rubber of 2 for 165, took 3/32. Likewise, Temba Bavuma scored 76 runs in five innings. Or not enough, certainly not for a captain. And then, with 11 balls left in the game and 29 to score, he runs an impossibly difficult catch at a low point to clear Dwayne Bravo from Rabada and it all looks so easy. Cricket. stupid game. Except when the team isn’t supposed to win, it does. What now? A week is a long time, at cricket and everything else. © Cricbuzz

