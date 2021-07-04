Lightning, Canadiens show you get what you pay for with goaltending

The keeper. It says everything. Why did you win? Our keeper played well. Why did you lose? Our keeper had a hard time.

The most important function in the sport is the hockey goalkeeper. We are reminded of that every year when the NHL playoffs roll around. The teams with the best goaltending win. And the two teams in the Stanley Cup final may have the two best goalkeepers in today’s game: Montreal’s Carey Price and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy.

And yet the hockey world is still trying to fathom the complexity of the goalkeeper position. Five skaters on the ice can all do their job perfectly, and one small slip from the goalkeeper makes for a goal that can be the deciding factor in the game, the series, the championship. One goal can be the turning point in a team’s fate, the difference between ultimate success and ultimate disappointment. Yet they are somehow undervalued and undervalued by many, except at the most critical moment. By then it will be too late.

It starts early, when scouting and drafting experts try to evaluate where goalkeepers fit into the big picture. It is a challenging position to scout. If a prospect plays for too strong a team in the development years, the lack of competition makes evaluation difficult. But a prospect can be overwhelmed by a weak team. A popular theory is that a prospect will learn more about a bad team, deal with shot volume, and be left alone by teammates.

During my first NHL amateur draft meetings, I was intrigued to see how goalkeepers are treated. During early meetings, skater lists are built up geographically, by country in Europe, by region in North America. Goalkeepers move aside, on their own island. They have their own list in each of those regions.

As the different regions are merged throughout the year, the goalkeeper list is merged but remains on the side. Finally, the task is mentioned – how to insert the outlier position into the mainstream. And the arguments begin. In the past 20 years, only three goalkeepers have made their way to the top five draft picks. Price was one of those three, with fifth pick in 2005. Marc-André Fleury took first overall in 2003; Kari Lehtonen was the second choice in 2002.

In the past 10 years, there have been five checkers without a single goalkeeper in the first round. Scouts just can’t figure out the position at a young age. General managers are hesitant to make a good choice for a player who is unlikely to develop into a regular contributor for four to six years, the time frame generally required. Vasilevskiy was the 19th pick in the 2012 draft, so 18 players were deemed more worthy by the Scouting Brotherhood. He wasn’t even the first Tampa Bay player to be selected that year; the Lightning chose rearguard Slater Koekkoek with the 10th pick.

The salary structure somehow doesn’t respect the goalkeeper position any more than the scouting world. There are currently three goalkeepers among the 59 highest earners in the NHL. Prize is eighth, Sergei Bobrovsky eleventh and Vasilevsky 16th, that is it.

The position is even more complicated when you take into account the second goalkeeper. Some teams’ combinations are old and young, veteran and up-and-coming, some are more balanced. Three of the last five cup champions have seen more than one goalkeeper play in the playoffs, highlighting the power of depth. Still, the total dollars spent for the position still remains a challenge.

Montreal GM Marc Bergevin made an interesting move last year, essentially protecting his highest paid player in Price with a 1A starter in veteran Jake Allen. The Canadiens’ investment in the position this year was $13.375 million (US), or 16 percent of their salary cap. Another team of the final four, Vegas, came in second with 14.7 percent. Tampa Bay came in fourth with 13.3%. The best teams spend on the position.

The Maple Leafs must decide whether to keep Frederik Anderson and Jack Campbell’s tandem together. Campbell, a $1.65 million bargain, is seen as a potential starter for the first time in his career, but he must prove he can play a full regular season in that role. Anderson, who comes out of a contract that paid him $5 million a year, is an unrestricted free agent. If Toronto brought him back for the same salary, it would still spend eight percent of its maximum on goalkeeping, a middle-class number.

Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…

Dave Poulin is a former NHL player and executive and a TSN hockey analyst based in Toronto. He is a freelance columnist for The Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ djpoulin20