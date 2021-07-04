Morning Briefing: Top Stories from The Straits Times on 4th July, Singapore News & Top Stories





Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday 4th of July. Suspension of business travel arrangement in S’pore continues The scheme was suspended on May 28 during phase two (heightened alert) of Covid-19 measures. READ MORE HERE Empty beaches, enthusiastic hotel staff: the first ‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourists roam the resort island Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for a fifth of Thailand’s economy and more than 90 percent of Phuket’s. READ MORE HERE More Singaporean companies to downsize office space in coming months due to Covid-19 Companies are looking at how to reduce office space and save on rent – one of the most important costs of running a business. READ MORE HERE Slow vaccination, rapid reopening: how Asia and Europe are fueling the rise in the Delta variant of Covid-19 A wave of infections threatens to block plans to gradually reopen Europe. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Malaysia are seeing record highs. READ MORE HERE Residents call for new redemption leaflets for Temasek Foundation Foundation’s free oximeter They said they accidentally threw theirs away and missed the instructions stating to use the device to claim the device. READ MORE HERE Covid-19 vaccine passport may boost holiday travel, but other challenges stand in the way: experts Some vaccines have a lower protection rate and may not give destination countries the security they need. READ MORE HERE Japanese cameraman tests positive for Covid-19, was involved in interview with Singaporean table tennis player The team will compete in the singles and women’s team competitions at the Tokyo Olympics. READ MORE HERE Singapore is changing faster than you think Census 2020 reveals massive shifts happening simultaneously, raising the question of how that affects society in Singapore, says Han Fook Kwang. READ MORE HERE How To Use Ordinary CPF Account For Retirement? It makes sense to treat your OA as a risk-free cash reserve that now earns more than five times more than most fixed deposits. READ MORE HERE An Olympian and Her Horse: A Friendship Bred for Battle A Singaporean Olympian and her horse: a friendship bred for battle READ MORE HERE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/morning-briefing-top-stories-from-the-straits-times-on-july-4-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos