D-Backs Preview #85: 7/3 vs. Giants

Relocation schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following selection moves:

Selected C Bryan Holaday from Triple-A Reno. He will wear No. 28.

from Triple-A Reno. He will wear No. 28. Posted RHP Zac Gallen (right hamstring injury) on the 10-day injured list.

The Diamondbacks have 61 losses through 84 games. Only the 2003 Tigers have had more (64) in the season so far in the past 75 years. Right now, the 2021 D-backs are equal to the 1962 Mets and the 1952 Pirates, and the last National League team to have a worse record was the 63-loss Phillies in 1945. It’s interesting that the era of the REALLY awful team seems to have succeeded – at least in our league. Of the twelve NL teams with 109 or more losses since the 1800s, only one has been in the last fifty years – that was, of course, the 111-loss Diamondbacks in 2004. However, the twelve AL teams with 109+ losses include three in the last decade: the 2013 Astros (111), 2018 Orioles (115) and 2019 Tigers (114).

But it seems unlikely that there will ever be another team as bad as the Cleveland Spiders – even if it could be very profitable for such a venture. You could roll out a team for players on minimum pay for less than $20 million, and even if no one came to watch them at all, you’d probably make a profit based on your share of the national income and other income distribution. There have been a few apparent attempts to get close. Those 2013 Astros had a $22 million payroll on opening day. Is there perhaps more pressure on teams to win these days? I suspect even the relatively hands-off Rob Manfred could draw the line on such an obvious profit-seeking exercise.

Zac Gallen notes

Zac Gallen spoke to the media and said he had a mild, grade 1 strain of his lateral hamstring. (He wasn’t sure of the correct medical terminology). He feels good walking around, there is no pain or grabbing. After the ZOOM session with Zac, the team published the roster move to put him on the IL and summon him catcher Bryan Holaday

Zac first felt the injury on the field before falling to the ground and then coming out of the game. He fell because he thought a throw from Vogt might come to second base. He felt frustration at the time, even though he was just recovering from an injury.

He didn’t really have a good explanation as to why he walked several times and got hit a little. He felt like he had good stuff and loved the way the ball came out of his hand. He said it felt crunchy. But he just missed in key counts and had a hard time turning guys away with two strikes.

Torey Lovullo Notes

Torey was late to ZOOM today, and then spoke to the media for a long time, paying close attention to injuries and how they are treated. No time frame was offered for Zac (of course), but he mentioned a few times that he felt Zac has shown the ability to recover quickly in the past.

He was challenged with his previous statements, such as when he said Madison Bumgarner had dodged a bullet but then missed more than a month. He said he always chooses to be optimistic when answering questions, but he can only give us the information he has given at the time.

Asked if Gallen suffered from what amounts to cascade injuries (first broken elbow, then arm/elbow pain, now hamstring), he said he didn’t feel they were related. He was pressed about whether Zac should be put on hold for a year in a lost season, and he said they weren’t there yet.

Asked about the absence of Eduardo Escobars from the lineup, Torey said he was on hand from day to day but was available off the bench. Earlier, Torey said Eduardo would get a day off on Sunday or Tuesday along with Monday off, but things have changed. (I noticed Eduardo was still walking at a less than normal gait when he had to slide home last night and not come up smiling like he usually does in those kinds of situations)

Adding third catcher Bryan Holaday gives Torey some extra playing flexibility. He’s not sure who will catch when, but hell will have a chance. Daulton Varsho will therefore possibly play more outfield. Torey still wants to give him at bats. As for Varshos battle at the plate:

There are a few different layers of where he is to me. I can apologize for him and say he’s in this particular place for this reason, but I think his swing earlier in the year wasn’t necessarily fundamentally healthy. But [Now] his hand position, his balance, his bat speed, it only shows certain components of being in control, i think this will be translated this time. While the results aren’t there, I know he got a single last night. I think he will continue to learn and grow.

The other topic that came up was his frustration with last night’s missed pop-up. The team worked on pop-up exercises in the field today. When asked if he had thought about putting someone on the bench as a result of these abuses, he answered no, not yet.

Torey Lovullo and Zac Gallen audio [or link]