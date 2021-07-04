Turning triplets? Pitches could pave the way for Swepson

We try not to look alike: Swepson

Mitchell Swepson sees no reason why Australia cannot field three spinners on the same team at the upcoming World Cup, while insisting that he is mentally stronger due to his short taste of international T20 cricket last summer.

Fellow spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar have been the leading T20I bowlers in Australia since the last World Cup in 2016. Both in terms of economy and wickets taken.

But Swepson is adamant there is room for him at this year’s tournament too.

Captain Aaron Finch has said Australia is open to experimenting with spin triplets during the upcoming T20 five-game campaign against the West Indies, if conditions are right at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, which the visitors had expected to be low. and would play slow having previously held two tests. this month.

The ground was lashed by the outer bands of Hurricane Elsa on Friday, with emergency services clearing downed power lines and fallen trees in St. Lucia, the site for all five T20s against the West Indies.

Nearby Barbados, where Australia is traveling for three ODIs later this month, was hit harder with roofs ripped off buildings and at least seven houses collapsing.

Although a little damp underfoot, St Lucia’s main cricket ground was otherwise in good shape for the Australian training session on a damp but mostly dry Saturday afternoon and the entire 20-man squad spent time batting and bowling at a center wicket.

Among them was Swepson, who played alongside Zampa in three T20s last summer when Agar was absent due to injury.

“I remember ‘Zamps’ saying to me when I was first picked in the last series against India, ‘I like playing with two legs,'” Swepson told cricket.com.au. “It’s great – the more leggies, the better.

“We’re different bowlers and we’re not trying to be alike. I’m not trying to use the same skills he has and he’s not trying to use the skills I have.”

The sun isn’t completely out, but the guns are out nevertheless @mozzie21 Groundstaff did a great job getting wickets for the Australian men’s team a day after Hurricane Elsa passed through St Lucia 👊 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/0ukKDBpK0b— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 3, 2021

“That’s almost a weapon in itself, that we have two leg spinners that are completely different and we’re trying to do different things with the ball.

“In T20 cricket, when you get predictable, you can make the journey. Having guys who are wildly different in the way they bowl is a real asset to us.

“Hopefully I get the chance to bowl with Zamps again, it was a lot of fun last summer.”

Getting familiar with the rare trick, at least for Australian teams, of bowling more than half of their 20 overs would pay off after the International Cricket Council confirmed this year’s tournament had been moved from India to four venues in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

It seems inevitable that significant wear and tear will occur on surfaces in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as the remaining 31 matches of the Indian Premier League will be played in the UAE just before the World Cup.

Used and dry fields can give the tournament’s top spin bowling teams a significant edge.

Swepson is realistic that his best path to a World Cup spot will be alongside, and not at the expense of, Australia’s leading spinners.

Since the 2016 World T20, Zampa has taken 38 wickets at an economy of 7.03, while Agar has taken 37 wickets at just 6.66 per over. On the wicket-taking front, only Andrew Tye (37 scalps, economy 8.74) is in the same ballpark, while Pat Cummins (7.21 per over) and Mitchell Starc (7.26) were the next most stingy (minimum 20 bowled over).

The fact that Agar has hit in the top seven in recent times, plus the chance of at least one bowling all-rounder being included on the team, could open the door for Swepson.

“Being in the UAE, there could be some deteriorating wickets there after the IPL…I have a little hope, (that) it’s in a place where spin is going to be a big part,” he said.

“But I still have to perform and earn my spot on the (West Indian) tour.”

Somewhat forgotten amid Swepson’s best and title-winning Sheffield Shield season, taking 32 wickets in five matches either side from a serious neck injury, was an impressive display in his return to the international T20 side in Australia’s series defeat to the Indies.

The call came amid a flurry of injuries that left him completely out of the T20I squad for his first ball in international cricket in nearly two and a half years, with the Queenslander sacking Indian captain Virat Kohli in an otherwise nervous and expensive return to Australian colours.

But he then took four more wickets and scored just six runs per over in the high scoring second and third games against some of the world’s top spin players.

Swepson changes match with three-wicket-haul

“I remember those 24 hours prior to that (first) game, I wasn’t even on the squad,” Swepson recalled. “The whole whirlwind of being selected (in the squad) and then being chosen to play in that game played a lot in my head.

“As for the preparation, it wasn’t ideal and the nerves got the better of you… your body can take over a bit, the pressure can hit you.

“I was just so excited to play for Australia there, and I didn’t expect to be there. I was able to sort my mind a little better for the second and third game and clear my head a little more and to know I have the confidence to compete at that level.

“That was a good lesson.”

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye , Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Traveling Reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons , Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 Series

(all games at Darren Sammy Stadium, St. Lucia)

First T20: July 10, 9:30 AM AEST (July 9, 7:30 PM local)

Second T20: July 11, 9:30 AM AEST (July 10, 7:30 PM local)

Third T20: July 13, 9:30 AM AEST (July 12, 7:30 PM local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9:30 AM AEST (July 14, 7:30 PM local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9:30 AM AEST (July 16, 7:30 PM local)

ODI series

(all games at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4:30 AM AEST (July 20, 2:30 PM local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4:30 AM AEST (July 22, 2:30 PM local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4:30 AM AEST (July 24, 2:30 PM local)

*Details of the five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh have not yet been announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on biosecurity regulations and relevant government approvals.