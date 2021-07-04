Tennis Tranquil Federer ready for another title run

By Pritha Sarkar

LONDON (Reuters) – There are few things Roger Federer has not excelled at during a career spanning more than two glorious decades.

So when he couldn’t understand an English saying during an interview at Wimbledon this week, he surprisingly stated: “I don’t understand… my English isn’t good enough.”

However, when it comes to the language of tennis, no one demonstrates it more elegantly or gracefully than Federer.

The silky racket skills have earned him 20 Grand Slam titles, but with the last of those at the 2018 Australian Open, Federer has seen that record matched by Rafael Nadal, while Novak Djokovic is also on the cusp of taking the level. .

The Swiss came painfully close to 21 at Wimbledon two years ago, when he missed two championship points before losing to Djokovic in a tiebreak in the fifth set.

But Federer rejected suggestions that his rivals’ success is forcing him to extend his career.

“No, I don’t think I’m playing because he (Djokovic) is doing well or he’s doing great things. Same as Rafa. I think I’m doing my own thing,” said the Swiss powerhouse, who barely lasted 18 months after undergoing two knee surgeries in 2020.

“I had problems with the knee myself. That was the focus,” the 39-year-old added.

Djokovic, 34, is halfway through to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Grand Slam calendar, and the Serb has made no secret of his desire to collect as many records as possible before his career is over.

If he claims his sixth Wimbledon title on July 11, Djokovic will not only play in 20 majors alongside Federer and Nadal, he will also have the chance to become the first man to complete the Golden Slam if he triumphs at the Olympics. from Tokyo and the US Open.

“It’s just very, very impressive to see what he’s doing this year,” added Federer, who is five weeks shy of celebrating his 40th birthday.

“It’s going to be another big one for him in the coming days. He’s done an incredible job in Australia, now in Paris. That was exceptional. He looks like the big favorite here going into every lap he goes into.”

“He deserves it. He has worked extremely hard. He will be hard to beat.”

FEDERER READY

The invincible aura that now surrounds Djokovic is something Federer knows all too well.

The two could meet again this year in this year’s final, and if that happens, Federer believes the trials he endured over the first three rounds would be just what he needed to prepare for such a challenge, as he had spent more time in rehab than in competitive matches in recent months.

During the first round, it looked like lack of match fitness was going to catch up with Federer as he chased Adrian Mannarino two sets-to-one.

However, the Swiss never doubted.

“I would still have taken care of myself if it had been five sets,” Federer said of the match that ended in two sets – all after his French opponent was injured.

After following that result with wins over Richard Gasquet and Queen’s Club runner-up Cameron Norrie, he added: “I definitely feel like I’ve got my rhythm now at this point. Obviously I’m going from left to right. went to the left.

“I did a really good job of that today. I thought I had a really excellent attitude, as far as I can tell how I was feeling. That’s something that has changed nicely over the past few weeks and months.

“Maybe one of the first times I felt really, really peaceful there, really kind of calm, I think in everything I did, where I wanted to serve, how I wanted to win my service games, how I took misses, how I made wrong choices I just brushed them off. It’s the big picture that matters.”

The sixth-seeded Federer will face Italian number 23 Lorenzo Sonego in the last 16 on Monday.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Ken Ferris)