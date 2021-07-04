Hockey coach nationality doesn’t matter, but young Indian coaches need to be part of experience to learn and improve: Viren Rasquinha

Viren Rasquinha, former India hockey captain, thinks it’s a logical decision to appoint Manpreet Singh as Team India skipper for the Tokyo Olympics. For talent, temperament and ability as a team player, the latter is in the right place at the right time, according to the Olympian (2004 Athens Games), a member of the silver medal-winning Asian Games squad (2002 Busan) and the title – winning Junior World Cup Hockey squad (2001 Hobart).

Having played under both Indian and foreign coaches during his international spell until 2008, the midfielder believes effective coaching is more important than the Indian coach’s nationality. Graham Reid, ex-Australian international and backed by experience managing Australian and Dutch squads, will be the head coach of Indian men’s hockey in 2021 Tokyo. He was appointed in 2019, a year before the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

Indian squads have been among foreigners for the last two consecutive summer games (Australia’s Michael Nobbs in London in 2012, Roelant Oltmans from the Netherlands in Rio de Janeiro in 2016).

Manpreet, India captain at the 2018 FIH Mens World Cup in Bhubaneshwar, has been retained for Tokyo. He is a great leader, motivator and leads by example. The effort level is always the highest. Manpreet has done well, never doing anything negative with his leadership, says Rasquinha, who played under Gaganajit Singhs at the Hobart Junior World Cup and under Dilip Tirkey at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He also played under several coaches, from ex-India international Rajinder Singh in Hobart and Germany’s Gerard Rach in Athens.

The Indian men’s hockey team ranks fourth in the world, a creditable achievement and a reflection of international achievements over a period of time. Are you excited about what this squad can achieve in Tokyo?

We’ve certainly played well in the recent past, gradually and consistently our chart is rising. We are in the top four after a long time. Personally, I am not in favor of relying on rankings, rather look at performance. Our current form is good. We have beaten most of the top teams in the world. Both in rankings and performance, I am excited about the teams’ ability to be at the top.

Manpreet Singh is the designated captain, two other key players are appointed as vice-captains. Does having more than one leader help propel the team forward, based on past international experience?

Historically, in any team sport, there will always be more than one leader. We used to have no formal designations for them, now we designate them as vice-captains. I don’t see anything negative in having two vice captains (Harmanpreet Singh and Birendra Lakra as per the official team list), who are just a few senior players in the team led by Manpreet.

A foreign coach at the Olympics and World Cup is an accepted fact of life … your opinion on hockey followers and fans dealing with this situation?

It is still a divided opinion – the idea of ​​a foreigner in Indian hockey. For me personally it doesn’t matter whether it’s Indian or foreigner, it’s about getting an effective coach who is technically very solid, good man manager and good at planning. Someone who adapts to modern methods and can bring out the best in the players is the coach we need. Going backwards, going down the chart, since 2008 in Beijing, when we didn’t qualify, Michael Nobbs was in the lead in 2012 London (12th position), Roelant Oltmans in 2016 in Rio (makes quarter finals) and Reid for Tokyo. Neil Hagwood (Australia) was the coach of the women’s team in Rio, Sjoerd Marijne (Netherlands) is in charge of Tokyo.

There is no right or wrong here, we have to go for the best coach. If we have foreign coaches, I highly recommend that a pool of young talented Indian coaches join the experience so that they have the opportunity to learn and improve. Years later, a strong Indian coach can emerge.

You have experienced the title of the Junior World Cup on both sides in 2001 under coach Rajinder Singh and in 2004 in Athens under Gerard Rach. The main difference has been noted in the way they work and get players to perform at their best?

Every coach has a different way of training and preparing. We as players have to adapt to the implemented system. Since players are chosen to represent the country, adapting to changing environments and changing training methods is critical as hockey itself is changing. I enjoyed playing under both. Rajinder Singh gave the players a lot of freedom. He was great at getting the best out of the team, even though he had to give players the freedom to decide tactics. Rach, like all German coaches, was structured in how we defend and how we counterattack and pressure rivals from their left.

Current coach Graham Reid was appointed in 2019, a year before the scheduled Tokyo Olympics last year. Do you think whoever is in charge deserves a longer term in office?

Stability in coaching is important in my book, it is not easy to change the philosophy of the players. Change takes time because the coach has to deal with individual players with different personalities and different skills. Results in the majors (tournament) determine the tenure, but I would like to see every coach in charge of the national team get a minimum of two years. We will be playing alternately in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, the Olympics over the next two years, so these are milestones to take into account. Two years is the minimum and ideally the term should be a four year Olympic cycle.

The 2021 FIH Pro League was the last sight of the Indian team at full throttle in a major tournament (India defeated Olympic champion Argentina and mighty Australia). Can we expect Manpreet and team, playing at full strength, to perform along the same lines?

The challenge for India is to consistently play well, over seven matches (at the Olympics). It’s also about how we perform in the knockouts. In the quarter-finals you always face a strong opponent and it comes down to how well we do that day. There are no weak teams at this level and no team can take its place in the league for granted.

Do experienced hands with accumulated Olympic experience, e.g. fast striker SV Sunil and goalscorer Akashdeep Singh being banned, add value when the chips run out?

Experience can never be discounted. Sunil and Akashdeep have proven Indian hockey great. I know them both very well as we have seen them for the past ten years. Players selected in their place, Shamsher Singh or Dilpreet Singh, we don’t know very well, compared to these seniors. Let’s trust Coach Graham Reids’ judgment. If the coach can give the team he wants, he can ultimately be held accountable for its performance. We must not forget that the Olympics is a 16-man squad, not an 18-man squad. You need players who can play seven to 12 matches well and who can perform in a variety of positions. The coach weighs options and cannot rely on emotion when choosing the combination for Tokyo.

Restrictions imposed by the pandemic have changed everything, including careful preparation plans by the coach Reid, in conjunction with Hockey India and Sports Ministry. How can the players deal with fear in a changing situation?

Fear and uncertainty is the same for everyone around the world in all sectors. Last year, when the pandemic first hit the sport and the Olympics were postponed for a year, there was no roadmap about when it would be held. Athletes train very well when there is a fixed goal in front of them. When that goal is taken away, it’s hard for athletes to train and was the hardest part. Now that they are sure that the Olympics will definitely take place, there is no point in worrying about things that are out of your control. The pandemic is out of their control, as are the ever-changing Tokyo protocols. As athletes, they have to keep it simple and worry about factors in their control, how they train, how much they need to rest, the quality of sleep, those are things they can focus on.

