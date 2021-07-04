‘If Pune can reopen indoor gyms, why not Nagpur?’ | More sports news





Disadvantaged coaches meet administrators to ease curbs immediately

NAGPUR: On a day when the district collector of Nagpur imposed more restrictions, the Pune Municipal Corporation has further relaxed the existing rules and allowed both indoor and outdoor sports activities until 4pm.

These easing came despite Pune having a weekly virus positivity rate of 5.3%, while Nagpur remained below 1%. Maharashtra’s deputy CM Ajit Pawar is also the guardian minister of Pune district.

The coaches and officials who take care of the activities of indoor sports halls in the city have been running from pillar to post since last year. Saddened by the continued “unfair treatment” inflicted on them, a handful submitted their representation to the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner and Guardian, requesting that they allow activities in the spacious Indoor Sports Complex in Mankapur. Some badminton coaches also approached State Sports Minister Sunil Kedar with their request.

Annoyed by the verbal response they received from the corporation and fundraiser officials, one of the coaches said, “We’ve all visited the collector and commissioner’s offices for the past week, who replied that there was nothing they could do when the order came from the prime minister’s office. If yes, how were all indoor sports activities allowed in Pune? Is it because the dy CM of Maharashtra is the guardian minister of Pune?”

Badminton coach Amit Raut said: “Nowhere in India are indoor halls currently closed by the respective state governments, so why is Maharashtra so unfair to non-contact sports such as badminton, table tennis and gymnastics?” Another badminton coach, Ajay Dayal, asked, “How is a gym different from other indoor sports activities?”

Yet another coach said: “Most of these decision makers are highly educated. They should be aware that sport helps to improve immunity. Doctors also advise people to exercise regularly so that they maintain their physical and mental health. We still wonder why these decision-makers have not alerted the government to this benefit.”

Adding that the Badminton Association of India had announced its schedule for the upcoming season starting from the month of September, Dayal said: “We badminton coaches are all working to take care of players in Nagpur so that they can compete in the state, national and international level. How will our players perform with these limitations?”

Raut said Nagpur’s players have only been given four months to practice in the past year and a half (since March 2020). “In the current circumstances, their performance will be affected and it will be difficult for them to participate in future tournaments,” he said.

He added: “The families of most coaches and trainers are completely dependent on the income from these sessions. Since the lockdown, their financial condition has been seriously affected. They are on the verge of begging.”

Dayal went on to say that most players and badminton enthusiasts were well aware of the Covid threat and that many had received the first or second dose of vaccine.

In their representation, the coaches also made several suggestions on how to tackle issues.

A senior NMC official said that since Pune had allowed activities in covered halls for fully vaccinated players, coaches and officials, Nagpur administrators could also reconsider their decision and relax the restrictions for the betterment of the general public.

