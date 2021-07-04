Marlins vs. Braves – Game Recap – July 3, 2021

ATLANTA — Sandy Alcantara threw six strong innings, Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Saturday.

Things were calm a day after Pablo Lpez was evicted for killing Ronald Acua Jr. on his first pitch of the game. The Marlins got a big assist from Alcantara, who saved the bullpen from extra work a day after Miami had to use five relievers to cover nine innings.

It starts with Sandy,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. He threw a few throws early, but to get through six was huge for us. Obviously, our pen was a bit empty.”

Alcantara (5-7) walked the first two batters he faced and walked two passes in the third, but didn’t give up a single until Ozzie Albies singled with two outs in the third. He gave up one unearned run and five hits with four walks and four strikeouts, then improved to 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta.

Alcantara’s fastball hovered at 100 mph during its stay on the mound.

I was angry today because something happened to Lpez last night,” said Alcantara. I just wanted to attack them. We know they are a very aggressive team and I need to use my fastball. I came off the bullpen with velo and you guys have seen it.”

Yimi Garcia earned his 13th save in 16 chances after hitting four batters in the ninth. He got pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval to pop-up and Acua to strikeout before Freddie Freeman singled. Albies got in line to finish it.

The Marlins led 2-0 in the third inning. Jon Berti singled, moved on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Jazz Chisholm Jr.s single to the right. Chisholm moved on a walk by Starling Martes and scored on Cooper’s single.

Cooper led off the sixth with his seventh homer, sending rookie starter Kyle Muller deep into rightfield to make it 3-1.

I was trying to ambush him honestly,” said Cooper. I was looking for a fastball from the first pitch. … I just put a good swing on it and luckily it went out here. I don’t know if I went out in Miami, though.”

Atlanta narrowed the lead to 2-1 in the fifth. Acua reached on a fielding error by third baseman Berti, moved to third base on Freemans single and scored on a single by Albies, the NL leader with 59 RBI.

The Braves, who had only two hits in Friday’s 1-0 win, scratched a run in the seventh to go within 3-2. A two base fielding error by left fielder Jess Sanchez from Miami enabled pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza to reach base. Adrianza advanced on a wild pitch by Dylan Floro and scored on Freeman’s single. Floro left two runners to escape further trouble.

Muller (1-2), who faced the Marlins for the first time, gave up four hits and three runs with four walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

He never gave in,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. I like the way he competed. That was very impressive I think for a young man…he got a little setback and he held on and held the game. check.”

The three-time defending champion of NL East Braves tried 40-42 for the first time since June 8 and the sixth time this season to reach .500. Atlanta, which had won 10 out of 16, has not yet surpassed .500 this season.

Miami, last in the division, had dropped three out of four.

SOON

Because he threw only one pitch on Friday, Lpez is lined up to start early next week against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Don Mattingly wasn’t sure which day Lpez will go.

LOOKING BACK

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Lpez became the first pitcher to throw one pitch and lose since Baltimore’s Art Schallok did on August 3, 1955, against the Kansas City Athletics.

TRADE

Miami acquired RHP David Hess in a deal with Tampa Bay, who received RHP Justin Sterner and cash compensation. Jordan Holloway was chosen for Triple-A Jacksonville.

NEXT ONE

Veteran RHP Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.74 ERA) takes on Miami RHP Zach Thompson (2-2, 1.50) in Sunday’s series final. Morton, 37, is 0-1 this year with an 8.20 ERA in two starts against the Marlins. Thompson will face the Braves for the second time in his career. He defeated Atlanta by five scoreless innings on June 12.

——