How COVID-19 Changed the World for Cricket Fans

Covid-19 is already having a dramatic effect on the world. We all know that. Although even after it is brought under control, whether this month, this quarter or this year, its legacy, like long covid itself, will remain with us and the road to normalcy will be long and slow. So for now cricket will have to wait a little longer. Large-scale entertainment has to wait, especially where the risk of spreading the virus is particularly high, and caution is paramount and required. Although we all wait with bated breath. Entertainment has a multiplier effect not to be underestimated in the global recovery, and in India live action cricket will lead the way. We need to appreciate the value live action has to the human psyche, the positivity and distraction it provides and make sure that when we reopen it comes back with a bang. We miss the big punches, the fast bowling, the tight turning and most importantly the noise and atmosphere of live action cricket, and I can’t wait for it to come back.

Let me start by saying that the coronavirus is extremely serious and has taken over life all over the world for the past 15 months. It is a dangerous virus, easily spread between people, deadly to those with health problems or the elderly, and in many cases debilitating to those who get it with bad reactions. It’s completely right that the world stopped and gave her the respect it deserved. Non-essential entertainment, such as sports, was too much of a risk and has rightly been pushed into the background. One hundred thousand screaming and screaming people at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai would not be appropriate given the situation.

The pandemic hit us in March-June 2020, which incidentally fueled me to write my live action story, then opened slowly and cautiously. With the second and third wave hitting in late 2020 and early 2021, the sports world had to rethink itself and continue to adapt and adapt to the prevailing requirements. Now we have some live action, but in general stadiums are still closed or limited in attendance, but thoughts are starting to turn to the return. In the UK we have cricket: India lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship and England face Sri Lanka in a T20 series. In India we are still waiting. The IPL has been postponed to September after the superstars return from the UK, but it’s coming. Anyway, it’s about the TV. So we’ll get there, but until we get back in the ground, it won’t be the same. But why is cricket so important?

First, for its fans, live cricket has a therapeutic appeal that captivates and captivates us. Its cat and mouse, bowler vs batsman, mano-e-mano. Every ball a new chance to see something special. That slog over mid-wicket 10 rows back into the stands for 6, or cut 70ft in the air to be caught with a flamboyant and perhaps camera-aware dive. If you’re loyal to a team or a particular player, you’ll be on the edge of your seat when they’re in the mix, in the fire, hoping they’ll be okay today. That they will win. The energy you get when you don’t know what’s going to happen, the hope and desire that you pour into the game as a spectator, is something we need and have missed so much in the past year.

For many people, this entertainment is a necessary part of life. It can be a chance to experience emotions and feelings that they don’t normally have. A chance to get the adrenaline flowing through their bodies and get excited about something. It can also be a great distraction from the mundane or worse, the difficulties of normal life. Life is hard, even if we’re not all hiding from a deadly virus, and entertainment provides a welcome distraction from this. It allows us to take our mind off the misery that surrounds us on a daily basis and step into an alternate reality and think about something else for a while. This is by no means a permanent distraction, and life bites back once it’s over, but for a short time whether it’s 20-20, ODI or even 5 days of a test match, our attention is occupied. As the old saying goes, it keeps you young.

Live action is different and rewarding. It’s not Netflix that you can watch again or read a synopsis. You really don’t know what’s going to happen. That is exciting. You think you know, maybe you have a favorite team or you know a top player is just getting into shape. But you can’t know for sure. Until they stride to the center and line up their marks, face that first ball, you can’t know what kind of feat they’ll deliver that day at that moment. Add to that the randomizer of pressure and circumstance and anything can happen. David could just beat Goliath, or the favorite could bully at home with pomp, style and swagger. I don’t know, neither do you. And tomorrow they will do it all again. Why would you ever turn it off.

In the stands is another step higher. You’ll have to pay for the privilege, of course, with UK tickets now costing an expensive $100 each. But the demand suggests it’s worth it as the upcoming England vs India series is sold out with a waiting list. The atmosphere and to be there when it happened is why they come. Every game with India has atmosphere, and if you’ve been lucky enough to be at India vs Pakistan, you’ll definitely remember that, probably more than what happened on the pitch. Energy, enthusiasm, fiercely partisan but everyone just out for a good time. Loud parties and a party when things go well, maybe a boundary or milestone, eerie silence when something unexpected happens. A real roller coaster of emotion that you experience with 50-100 thousand other people. Some on your side, many probably not. The atmosphere makes the game. It forces the players to fight harder, play better and create a backdrop for the action that has been missing for 15 months. England vs Sri Lanka this week looks about 10% full and you can tell something is missing. The game still goes on, TV rights are powerful and some noise has been pumped into the background, but it’s not the same. It probably feels even weirder to the few people who made it in.

The loss of cricket in India, such as the postponement of the IPL, has had a tangible knock-on effect on people’s mental health, but one that we may never be able to quantify. Certainly not alone, but when everything was shut down, the world turned off, people lost the escapism they were used to. They lost their distraction. With the news only talking about one thing – coronavirus and its death toll, life’s negativity will have taken off in many people. In India, where cricket superstars are treated like gods, and the IPL is one of the most broadcast programs in the entire country, hitting every nook and cranny of the country, last year’s loss is complete and the early termination this devastating from a mental health standpoint and made life just that little bit harder for those on the edge.

Finally, cricket is big business in India. Not just at the top of the game where media and television rights run into the billions of dollars, but all the way through the various leagues, all the way down to the local teams that play on a Sunday. I’m not talking about those superstars, they must be good, but as the main entertainment route for the country, the amount of money invested by broadcasters and especially advertisers in cricket flows and fuels the economy.

On a national level, advertisers use the IPL to enter the consciousness of the nation. The ABC maximum, the XYZ catch of the match, the shirt sponsors, the ground sponsors, the media sponsors, each subtly but powerfully influencing consumer habits and purchases. At the grassroots, advertisers spend money to keep these smaller clubs alive, enable them to hire the gardener and bar staff, pay the rent of the land, etc. With thousands of grounds across the country, this is possible. have a reasonable impact. Money always finds the path of least resistance and always finds a way. They would never cancel the money-consuming IPL, but move it. But at the base level, there will be a lot of terrains and players will struggle to find their way through, with no other backup or support, and they may close or give up, which will cause a lasting deterioration of the game in the long run.

So while cricket has rightly been pushed to the background during the global pandemic we have all struggled through, we fans are very much looking forward to its return. Personally, I really missed the live TV and the in-person action during the first lockdown, when the world went into lockdown. So I made my own. I’ve filled that void of excitement with my own ODI between England and India and I hope you can watch it and enjoy it while we wait for cricket to return and give us back what we’ve been missing for so long. We have a fantastic summer of cricket ahead of us, with India touring the UK for test matches and shorter thrillers. Then, before the end of the year, the closing of the IPL, the World T20 and Ashes will follow. It’s exciting and we need that excitement to distract us all from life. We need something to hope for, we need something to drive us. We need it to keep us healthy.

The writer is an author with a passion for all sports and an avid golfer, with a single digit handicap. He is also general manager of Comline Auto Parts. His recent book, Its Only Live Once, is based on cricket