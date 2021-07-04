Sports
2021 Marshall football opponents: Charlotte looks to bounce back | Sport
Editor’s Note: This is the 11th installment of a 12-episode series previewing Marshalls opponents for the 2021 season. After a breakout from the 2019 season, this team struggled in 2020, which surprised many. Next up is Charlotte.
HUNTINGTON The 2020 season would be one where Will Healy would take Charlotte to the next step after seeing a bowling berth in his first season with the 49ers.
Rather than a next step, it was a step back for the 49ers, who struggled through injuries and COVID-19 issues to a 2-4 point where they never factored in the Conference USA race.
The good news for Healy is that many playmakers are returning from last year’s team after guys chose to take their extra year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA.
Offensively, no player is perhaps more important than veteran quarterback Chris Reynolds, who looked unstoppable in 2019 but suffered a shoulder injury in the first moto of 2020 at Appalachian State and never looked quite.
A healthy Reynolds would be one of the best quarterbacks in Conference USA, but just in case Reynolds’ shoulder doesn’t return to shape, the team brought in Texas A&M transfer James Foster, a young player with plenty of advantage.
Whoever wins the keys to the offense will have one of the Conference USAs highest receivers to throw to Victor Tucker, who last season caught 30 passes for 400 yards and two scores in six games.
Fellow wideout Cameron Dollar will see his role expand, while tight end Taylor Thompson also poses a viable threat.
One thing the 2019 team missed is an explosive back like they had in Benny LeMay, one of the top rushers in C-USA in 19.
Iowa transfer Shadrick Byrd and Chavon McEachern will try to pull off the hasty attack for the 49ers this season.
Those backs will run behind an offensive line that has some experience, particularly on the left where seniors DMitri Emmanuel and Hunter Kelly anchor the line. Right guard Ashton Gist is another player who could lead the offensive front.
Defensively, there are some gaps to fill for the 49ers, but Healy and his staff have also brought in some talent that could help with that.
Up front, junior Bryan Wallace leads the way to his internal spot, but defensive end Markees Watts is one to look forward to in an expanded role this season. Notre Dame transfer Kofi Wardlow also bolsters the front and Iowa State transfer Josh Bailey adds more presence to the interior.
The second tier of defense is led by Tyler Murray, who is returning after registering 49 tackles in six games last season. A linebacker X factor could emerge in Prince Bemah, who returns after ACL tears in each of the last two seasons. When healthy, Bemah brings a veteran presence and defensive smarts to the field.
The secondary will be solid with the safety position leading the way. Returned Antone Williams is a staple and will be joined by Kansas State transfer Jon Alexander. The cornerback spots include sophomore Lance McMillan.
In special teams, Tucker delivers instant power as a kick returner and point returner, while kicker Jonathan Cruz tries to regain the consistency that has seen him among the top C-USA’s throughout his career. Punter Bailey Rice can also quickly turn the field around.
The schedule is not an easy one for Healy and the 49ers with non-conference games against Duke and in Georgia State and Illinois.
Conference USA action will also be tough with the 49ers drawing Rice and Louisiana Tech as cross-divisional opponents this year, alongside the gauntlet of East Division teams.
If there’s one benefit to the schedule, it’s that Charlotte will get both Florida Atlantic and Marshall the two East Division favorites at home at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Healys energy brought some fire to the program in 2019, but the struggles of the past seasons extinguished that flame.
To get the 49ers going again, they need to start strong in 2021, which could start with a home date against Duke. An upset could be the perfect start for Healy and the talent is there to make it happen.
However, when the 49ers struggle early, the only thing hot in Healys Club Lit is the chair he sits on.
