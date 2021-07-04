“It’s for her that I play tennis”





Cori Gauff made her first round at Wimbledon, beating British wildcard Francesca Jones 7-5, 6-4. The American played an excellent match and in the second round she will face one of the veterans of the WTA Tour, Elena Vesnina. The Russian defeated Martina Trevisan yesterday clearly and will do everything she can to get as far as possible. In that match, Cori Gauff defeated Elena Vesnina in straight sets. High level first set: Cori, with a breaking point, only managed to get a good version of Vesnina into trouble after a good balance. In the second set, Gauff flew 3-0. Vesnina at that point requested a medical time-out to have her back massaged. Returning to the field, the young American star lost one of the two breaks in front of him, but at 4-3 30-30 she went above and beyond with a super demivolée that practically ended the game. Gauff finished the game 6-4 6-3. In the press conference, Gauff wanted to dedicate an emotional message to Serena Williams. The American champion dropped out of the first set in the first round due to an injury to her right leg and left the most famous Center Court in the world in tears. Gauff’s Words About Serena Williams Williams’ Injury She said: “Everyone has seen how many times I have slipped, I can’t tell you the conditions of the field Serena played on, the Center Court. The truth is I didn’t notice but my coaches told me several times be careful as the ground in the back was very wet. Nobody is used to moving on the grass, the journey on this surface is very short, so it is normal to suffer from falls and slips.” It was hard to see what was happening. I am a big fan of Serena Williams. She is the reason I started playing tennis. It’s hard to watch a player or a female player get injured, especially her. We met while I was stretching at the gym. Suddenly I turned away because I didn’t want to see it, these things really turn me on. I wish her the best, I hope she can recover quickly, I saw her very excited on the pitch and it’s normal, nobody wants to retire, especially in a Grand Slam and in a special place like Wimbledon. I hope she returns to the WTA Tour as soon as possible, maybe on the American hard courts.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Tennis_Interviews/99547/gauff-on-serena-williams-injury-it-s-for-her-i-play-tennis-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos